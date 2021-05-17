Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four two-week recreation sessions, the first session starting June 7; also several sports camps. For more information and to register, visit the recreation page at cityofpierre.org or phone 605-224-7445.
Tuesday, May 18
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Every Tuesday at noon. Group discussion, guest speakers, more. Conference Room at 415 South Crow Street in Pierre or via ZOOM. May bring your lunch. Contact Countryside Support and Memory Center — Cindy M. or Maxine at 605-945-0827, countryside@midconetwork.com. Free.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
STEM Savvy Bowling for Atoms with PhD student Tracy Edwards at the Discovery Center, Tuesday May 18, 6:30 p.m.– 8:30 p.m. STEM Savvy, a program for middle and high school youth, is planned by and led by teens. Build a model linear accelerator, create models of atoms with magnetic marbles and smash them together. Edwards is a first-year student at Michigan State University, whose research in nuclear physics focuses on harvesting radioactive isotopes for medical application. RSVP at 224-8295, sd-discovery.org email, or breeoatman@sd-discovery.org. Free.
Audition for Pierre Players “Man of La Mancha” at Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre, St. Inspired by 17th-century masterpiece “Don Quixote,” it is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history. Music sing-along on Sunday at 7 p.m. Music auditions on Monday at 7 p.m. Reading auditions on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Roles for six male and five female principals, numerous supporting / ensemble roles. For more information about auditioning or getting involved behind the scenes, contact director Jennifer Kanz at 605-220-0364 or jennifer57501@pie.midco.net. Website https://pierreplayers.com/shows/manoflamancha/
Wednesday, May 19
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280. For more information, check facebooktwittergoogleplus
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
Thursday, May 20
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee / visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Governor’s “Round Dance”, by S.D. Office of the Governor and S.D. Dept. of Tribal Relations, at Capitol in Pierre, from noon to 3 p.m. For all ages of singers, dancers, observers. For more information, visit https://sdtribalrelations.sd.gov/events.aspx or https://sdtribalrelations.sd.gov/ or contact S.D. Dept. of Tribal Relations.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon — 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
