Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.

Saturday, March 6

Family Fun Take-to-Make Saturday: Lion/Lamb Plate. The S.D. State Historical Society Museum’s “take-to-make” Saturday Family Fun program March 6 from 10-11:30 a.m. The hands-on project for March is a Lion/Lamb hanging plate. Pick up materials and instructions, and take the project home to complete. Can also view video instructions on the Museum’s website at https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx. Location: Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre. Contact: Ronette Rumpca, curator of interpretation, 605-773-6011. Email: ronette.rumpca@state.sd.us. Free.

Monday, March 8

Blunt Volunteer Fire Department blood drive, at the Blunt Elementary School in Blunt. Coordinated by Juliane Heuertz, 605-280-7364. 3:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.

Stately Stitchers Guild meeting. Second Monday of each month, 6:14 — 8:45 p.m. Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E Prospect Avenue, Pierre. For more information: Pat Wheeldreyer, 605-224-4773.

English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.

Tuesday, March 9

Pierre Lutheran Memorial blood drive, at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor in Pierre. Coordinated by Joyce Tipton, 605-280-4978. 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Right Turn’s 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.

Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments