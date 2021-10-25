Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Through Oct. 31. The Stanley County School District Student Council is collecting socks to be distributed to needy families in the Fort Pierre and Pierre area. Bring new socks, any size, to the middle-high school office. For more information or to have donated items picked up, call advisor Shirley Swanson at 223-7743.
Through Oct. 31. Game meat food drive. Hunters may donate processed game meat to food pantries by calling Sportsmen Against Hunger at 605-280-4977 to make arrangements for someone to pick up the meat.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Marijuana Interim Study Committee meeting, Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m. via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. Will review and discuss draft legislation. To testify remotely, register by noon Oct. 26 by email to Cindy.Tryon@sdlegislature.gov.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
South Dakota Discovery Center open house. The current site cannot be used much longer. Learn more about the future possibilities of the center. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Farr House ribbon cutting and open house, 106 E. Wynoka in Pierre, 4-6 p.m. Built in 1904 by Dr. Mary Noyes-Farr and her husband, Civil War Colonel Edward P. Farr, this elegant Georgian Revival style home offers a unique and inspiring experience. Contact: Pierre Area Chamber, 605-224-7361.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Finance FUNdamentals — The Ins and Outs of Individual Retirement Accounts, sponsored by BankWest. At Missouri Avenue Event Center, 217 W. Missouri Ave. in Pierre, 5:30-7 p.m. Hosted by Mike Nelson, a nationwide seminar instructor and consultant. Discussion topics: beneficiaries, converting retirement accounts to IRAs, new laws regarding earning money at any age and still contributing to a Roth IRA, Required Minimum Distributions, how to make charitable contributions with RMDs. Website: https://www.bankwest-sd.bank/. Contact: Daniel Park, 605-945-3751, Daniel.Park@bankwest-sd.bank. Free.
To celebrate Wallace R. Halverson Day, the Capital City Campus will host an open house and building rededication from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be free tours, refreshments, and a prize drawing at 925 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. 4 p.m. — celebration kickoff; 4:30 p.m. — state proclamation; 4:45 p.m. — campus tour; 5:15 p.m. — 2nd campus tour; and at 5:45 p.m. — prize winner announced. For more information, visit CapitalCityCampus.org.
History Trivia Night hosted by the State Archives. Gather your friends for some fun virtual S.D. and U.S. history trivia. 7-8:30 p.m. To reserve a spot, visit the State Archives’ website https://history.sd.gov/. Contact: State Archives 605-773-3804, StateArchives@state.sd.us.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
City of Pierre Seasoned Citizen Programs. Zumba Gold is at 9 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Zumba Gold is a modified lower-intensity Zumba class for active older adults. Tai Chi is at 10 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Tai chi can boost upper- and lower-body flexibility as well as strength and balance. Yoga and Tai Chi chair exercises at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Senior Center. Classes go through Dec. 22. Free with Senior Center membership, $10 for non-members. Contact: Mindy Cheap, recreation superintendent, 605-773-7445, mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Karl’s TV Audio Appliance & Furniture ribbon cutting and open house, at new location of Northridge Plaza in Pierre. Live vendor demonstrations, door prizes. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Website: https://fb.me/e/3Ze4zwyil
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. Website: http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information: 945-0827.
After-school program at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, Read for the Record with S.D. Sec. of Ed. Tiffany Sanderson, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Trick or Treating on Pierre Street in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contact: The Longbranch, 605-224-6166.
Oct. 28-31. Grey Goose Halloween Display, 6-9:30 p.m. 19988 Grey Goose Rd., turn onto Gray Goose Road off Hwy. 1804 and drive a little over four miles north. Look for the orange flowing lights. Individuals and families are welcome to walk around and enjoy the lit jack-o-lanterns, spooks and goblins.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
Bonding Over Books trivia night, at Rawlins Municipal Library, East Church Street in Pierre. 6:30-8 p.m. Meet people at this casual venue, play some trivia or other activities and discuss your latest reads. For 18 and older. Website: http://www.rawlinslibrary.org. 605-773-7421. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Pierre Players performance of dramatic comedy “A Little Piece of Heaven” at the Grand Opera House, and Oct. 29-30. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Virtual performance available online Oct. 28-30. Directed by Kathy Riedy.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.