Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Legislative Coffee. Discuss the 2022 Legislative Session. Meet at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce building, 800 W. Dakota Ave. in Pierre, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the PACC’s Government Affairs Committee and League of Women Voters. Need not be a chamber member; free to attend.
Love is in the Air vendor event, at the Northridge Plaza, 1615 N. Harrison Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Valentine's Day gifts. Website: https://fb.me/e/1qfbXDnJn.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “Read to Pumpkin Pye,” 10-11 a.m. Join us for some tale-wagging’ fun, while you read to sweet little Pumpkin Pye. This loveable canine companion is visiting as a special guest, provided by Therapy Dogs International and handler Elaine Pye. 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. No registration necessary. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Hayes Community hosting the Dirty Boot Band at the Hayes Hall, 7-9 p.m. CT. Water, lemonade, and coffee provided; welcome to bring other beverages, and snacks to share. Free will donation.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Won't You Be My Neighbor series continues at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre, 9-9:45 a.m. This week’s guest nonprofit organization is the Pierre Area Referral Service, which includes the local food bank. Leaders discuss their mission and contribution to the community. During the 10 a.m. worship service, the discussion is abbreviated, and an offering is taken for that organization. Contact: 605-224-5514.
Friendship and Souper Bowl Sunday, starts after the 11 p.m. service (approximately noon) at the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre. Wear your favorite team jersey, to the service and to the Souper meal. There will be jersey contests. Contact: 605-224-2216. Everyone is invited. Free.
Monday, Feb. 14
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting, for quilters of all ages and levels of experience to socialize, work and learn. Second Monday of each month, in the Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E Prospect Avenue, Pierre, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Contact: Pat Wheeldreyer, 605-224-4773. No fee to attend as a guest. When you join the guild, dues are $12.00 a year.
The Pierre Masonic Lodge #27 meets the second Monday of each month, at the temple, 201 W. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 7 p.m. All Masons international are welcome. Contact: 280-7248.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Blood drive sponsored by Avera St. Mary's Hospital at Ground South Common, 801 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s Rescue Readers, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at PAWS Animal Rescue, N. 1530 Lowell Ave. in Pierre. Read to and socialize with the animals. Pre-register at https://rawlinslibrary.org/. Registration is limited to nine children, 1st grade and up. Donations of a roll of paper accepted. Contact: Ginny at 773-7421.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol - Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus - usually Character Development; Week 2 - usually Emergency services; Week 3 - usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 - usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 - something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.