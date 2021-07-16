Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Saturday, July 17
Enhanced Concealed Carry Class. Need own handgun and ammo. Contact to get on the list. Class covers: Basic firearms safety Principles of self defense, S.D. firearms laws, S.D. use of force laws, Handgun operation, 100-round qualification live-fire exercise. Range is at the outdoor Oahe Downstream Public Range. 9 a.m. to noon. Website: https://fb.me/e/ANJlBG1b. Email: dooleydefense@gmail.com. $100.
The 6th annual Militiamen Poker Run sign up is 9-11:15 a.m. at the Longbranch — 351 S. Pierre St. — kickstands up at 11:30 a.m., ends around 3 p.m. Call Pigpen at 605-645-6379 or Kentucky at 605-222-5506. Website: https://www.facebook.com/RiverBottomMilitiamenVMC. Costs are $20 per hand, $10 passenger hand, $10 extra hand. First place wins $300; second place $150; worst hand $50, 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St., 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays now through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com
Little Wings on the Prairie Butterfly Festival at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area. 9 a.m. to noon. Come for a day of butterflies, pollinators and other creatures that inhabit our Prairie Butterfly Garden at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area. Tour the garden, learn about pollinators, visit with local experts, creative activities, photograph the butterflies. The garden is located at the entrance to the park, just south of the welcome center. Free, though park license is required.
Wrangler Championship Roping, at Stanley County Fairgrounds — 310 Casey Tibbs St. in Fort Pierre. Website: http://wranglerteamroping.com.
July 17-18 and July 22-25. Pierre Players present musical “Man of La Mancha” at Grand Opera House — 109 S. Pierre St. Powerful, brutal, hilarious and heartbreaking — celebrates the perseverance of a dying old man who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion. Times are 7:30-9:30 evenings, 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees. You can also view the production virtually on July 22-25. Website: https://pierreplayers.com/shows/manoflamancha/. Contact: 605-224-7826, info@pierreplayers.com. Adult $15, student — high school and under — and Senior Citizen $13.
Sunday, July 18
Wrangler Championship Roping, at Stanley County Fairgrounds — 310 Casey Tibbs St. in Fort Pierre. Website: http://wranglerteamroping.com.
First Baptist Church — 2310 E. Capitol Ave. — is holding a pastor installation service, during the 11:00 a.m. worship service. Randy Rasmussen, executive minister of American Baptist Churches of the Dakotas, will perform the installation. “An installation service for a christian pastor is a special church service for a newly appointed minister. It is an occasion to recognize the calling of the pastor, to acknowledge his responsibilities and duties, and to remind the congregation of their duty to follow their new pastor’s lead,” Pastor Russell Jones said.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. Bands “Mike Hilson.” Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8.
Monday, July 19
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse, call 773-7477.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Dr.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m., Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E. Sioux Ave. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
Tuesday, July 20
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Stroke Support Group for survivors and caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month at 415 S. Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free — bring a sack lunch if you’d like.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Fire Hydrant Party by the Pierre Parks & Recreation Department and the Pierre Fire Department, at Brandt’s Pond Park. Fire hoses, oversized sprinklers, water balloons, super soakers and popsicles to keep participants cool. 6-7:30 p.m. Free.
Racin’ on the River — Barrel Racing Series at the Stanley County Fairgrounds — 310 Casey Tibbs Street in Fort Pierre from 4-6 p.m. Website: https://fortpierretourism.com/fort-pierre-events/.
