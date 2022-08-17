To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Rawlins Municipal Library is hosting story time at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Griffin Park, Pierre.
Volunteer opportunities are available at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers will receive instructions. For more information, call 605-335-0364.
Laura Hovey Nuebert will present “Peter Norbeck: From the Prairie to the Mountain” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge 910 N. Deadwood St. The free program is part of the Tales of the River series hosted by Short Grass Arts Council. A light dinner will be available at 6:15 p.m. for $6.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m. and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
The 51st Annual South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo will open at 5 p.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. The top four contestants qualified for the three-day event during the 39 regional rodeos held throughout the state and will compete for saddles, belt buckles and scholarships. A weekend admission pass is $25; otherwise it is $10 per performance.
Tyler Hernly will perform at 9 p.m. at Grey Goose Store and Social Club at 28886 Merry Rd., Pierre.
The A.A. Oahe Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Discovery on Tap will feature a presentation on the life cycle of mayflies with a one-act play. The program will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the St. Charles Lounge at 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre.
Saturday, Aug. 20
The 51st Annual South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo will continue with performances at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Admission pass is $10 per performance.
A 5K Walk/Run to benefit Countryside Memory Center will be at Edward Jones office at 111 W. Capitol Ave. Registration begins at 8 a.m. for the 8:30 a.m. walk/run. The $25 registration fee includes a T-shirt. Register at www.countrysidehospicesupport.com or on the day of the event. For more information, call 605-945-0827.
Sunday, Aug. 21
The 51st Annual South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo continues at 9 a.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. The top four contestants qualified for the three-day event during the 39 regional rodeos held throughout the state and will compete for saddles, belt buckles and scholarships. Admission is $10.
Monday, Aug. 22
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. The Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m. and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
The A.A. Oahe Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Matthew Reitzel, manuscript/photo archivist at the South Dakota State Archives, at 1 p.m. will present a free program at Rawlins Municipal Library about the christening of the battleship USS South Dakota. Reitzel will use radio broadcasts from the event. The original transcription disks are held in the collections of the state archives and were converted to a digital format.
