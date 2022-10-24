To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
The Adult Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For October, the club will read “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605-773-7421, or sign up in person.
South Dakota Department of Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson will read “Nigel and the Moon” at 3:45 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Anyone 18 and older can bring a pumpkin and pumpkin carving tools to make a jack-o’-lantern at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre at 6 p.m. Snacks will be provided.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Residents 18 and over are invited to a mystery game night from 6-8 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre for a game of “Who Done It.” Reserve a spot by calling the library at 605-773-7421.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
The Historic Pierre Street Association will host a downtown trick-or-treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Businesses on Pierre Street will participate.
Friday, Oct. 28
The outdoor Grey Goose Halloween Display will be open from 6-9 p.m. at 19988 Grey Goose Road. The display is free.
Trunk or Treat will be held at 3 p.m. at Bridge Wesleyan Church at 107 E. 7th St., Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Pierre resident Rob Lutz will share his experiences with the supernatural at 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club, 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre.
Saturday, Oct. 29
The outdoor Grey Goose Halloween Display will be open from 6-9 p.m. at 19988 Grey Goose Road. The display is free.
Doors for The Ghostly Gala will open at 6 p.m. at the Izaak Walton League in Pierre. Sotera Youth & Family Services Collaborative is hosting the fundraiser. The non-profit supports families in Central South Dakota who have been affected by child abuse and neglect. The event will include a chili cookoff, spooky dessert auction, costume contest and Halloween bucket raffle. General admission is $30. The cost for 10 tickets is $275; eight tickets, $220; and six tickets, $165. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com.
Drug take back day in Pierre will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can take used and expired medications to Pierre Police Department, 3200 state Highway 34; Lynn’s Dakotamart, 120 W Sioux Ave; Avera St. Mary Campus Pharmacy, 100 Mac Lane, Suite 101; or Walgreens, 100 E. Sioux Ave.
Halloween story time will be held 9-9:30 a.m. and 9:30-10 a.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Participants can wear costumes and will make crafts. Trick-or-treating will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. All ages are welcome.
The South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center will host trick-or-treat with Thing from 3-5 p.m. at Northridge Plaza.
The Pierre Players Little Players will host its first Haunted Theater Tour along with a fall festival featuring Halloween activities from 5-10 p.m. at the Grand Opera House at 109 S. Pierre St. Cost is $5.
