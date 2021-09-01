Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Sept. 2-6, 2021 South Dakota State Fair. For more information, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900 or visit www.sdstatefair.com.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Fort Pierre’s First Thursdays community event — formerly known as Summer Nights — at Fischer’s Lilly Park. Sponsored by Fort Pierre Tourism. Burgers, chips and cookies — Vintage Square; beverages — American Legion. Kids’ activities — S.D. Discovery Center, YMCA, Stanley County Gold Program, and Right Turn. Face and arm painting — Amanda; story time — Rawlins Library; plinko game — Capital Area Pickleball Assoc., beef products — Maier Meats. Information boots — Master Gardeners. Dept. of Human Resources, Fort Pierre Tourism; free wagon rides — Willie Cowan. Recurring on Oct. 7 — Pierre Youth Orchestra performing. Contact: call 605-412-8549 or email Arielle.McRoberts@maxwellstrat.com.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. Hidden Timber Band. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Sept. 3
No events listed.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Kick-off for Oahe Capitals Hockey Organization fundraising. Cowboy Country Store in Fort Pierre will give two cents of every gallon of gas from the “Oahe Capitals Pride Pump” for one year. On Sept. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m., Oahe Capitals Hockey players will pump gas and clean windows. Contact: Amy Ondell, organization director of fundraising, at 605-295-0059.
Sunday, Sept. 5
No events listed.
Monday, Sept. 6
Labor Day
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church St. If that Monday is a holiday and the library is closed, the club meets that Tuesday. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
On Tuesday rather than on Labor Day, the Hughes County Commission usually meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
The Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, unless either day falls on a holiday (Jan., Feb., Sept.), in which case, the meeting will be on Tuesday night, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Dr.
