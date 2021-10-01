Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Country Fair — annual fall bazaar at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food includes caramel rolls and coffee, homemade soup and pulled pork sandwiches, and homemade pies. Booths include baked goods, candy, gift baskets, homegrown produce, homemade jellies and sauces, and more. To volunteer to help (a fun way to meet new friends) call 224-2216.
OctoberFest at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 813 Mellette Ave. in Pierre from 2-5 p.m. Games, door prizes, hayrides, brats and hotdogs. Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. outdoor service; bring a chair. Website: http://redeemerpierre.net. Contact: 605-224-5201, redeemerpierre@gmail.com. Free, with free-will donation for food.
Family Fun take-to-make “Beady Pheasant” at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive in Pierre. 10-11:30 a.m. Chenille strips (pipe cleaners) and beads are transformed into the South Dakota state bird, complete with a green head, red eye patch, white collar, and colorful tail “feathers.” Visitors pick up a bag of the materials and instructions in it, and take the project home to complete. Video instructions are posted on the Museum’s website https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx. Website: http://www.history.sd.gov. Contact: Ronette Rumpca, curator of interpretation, 605-773-6011.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s “Itty Bitty Einsteins: Looking at Leaves” for 3-5 years olds with parent or grandparent. At 805 W Sioux Ave. in Pierre. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Spend time in the Center’s garden learning about the plants and how to prepare simple vegetable salads; have some Three Sisters Soup. Enjoy hands-on science with your child(ren), meet other preschool parents, get to know the Discovery Center. Members only; register in advance; free.
Oct. 2-3. Fort Pierre Horse Races, at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre from 1-9 p.m. both days. Sponsored by the Verendrye Benevolent Association. 16 races with over $100,000 in purses and incentives, pari-mutuel wagering, gift-card drawings between races. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/. Contact: Shane Kramme, 605-280-0213, shanekramme@icloud.com. $5 admission at the door, 16 and under free.
Sunday, Oct. 3
World Communion Sunday, the first Sunday in October, celebrates our oneness in Christ with all our brothers and sisters around the world. Paul tells us that we are to “discern the body” when we partake of Holy Communion, mindful that we note our relationship to all our brothers and sisters in Christ in the celebration. Contact a church of your choice.
The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department is conducting its annual Fire Prevention gathering for the public at the Northridge Plaza, 1615 N. Harrison Ave. Noon to 3 p.m. Various activities and events for public participation. Assistant Chief Byron Caauwe is in charge of the Fire Prevention activities.
Oct. 3-9, Fire Prevention Week. The Fort Pierre Fire Dept. is promoting “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire; get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out. A single chirp every 30-60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed. Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm unit must be replaced. All smoke and carbon monoxide alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
Monday, Oct. 4
After-school program at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, Native American-themed, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Blood drive sponsored by the Pierre Players at the Grand Opera House at 109 S. Pierre St., 3:45-6 p.m. Every donor must wear a face mask, regardless of their vaccine status. Contact: coordinator Michele Beeler at 605-999-8503.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
