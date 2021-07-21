Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Pierre Capital Area Soccer Association fall season soccer registration open through August 16. For kids 5-12 years old. There is a registration fee based on age group, but scholarships are available. Will not turn anyone away who wants to play. Season starts August 16. Website: http://pierresoccer.com.
Thursday, July 22
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday through August 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St., 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Summer Business After Hours. At the St. Charles -- 207 E Capitol Ave. in Pierre. Enjoy food and beverages, build relationships and win door prizes. Must be a Chamber of Commerce member. 4-6 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1121443341682178/.
Community Banquet every Thursday -- Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
T.F. Riggs athlete-parent meeting, at Riggs High School -- East Broadway Avenue -- 6-8 p.m.
For all athletes in grades 7-12 planning to participate in Governor Sports during the 2021-22 school year. The yearly fundraiser begins with fundraising packets. Turn in athletic paperwork and physicals to ensure that athletes will be able to participate in the first practice.
Tales on the River presentation program by the Short Grass Arts Council. Every Thursday evening through August 26, at the Moose Lodge -- 910 N Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Engaging presentations and fascinating stories of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. Light supper at 6:15 p.m., then at 7 p.m. the free presentation. Email: info@shortgrassarts.org.
Fall fastpitch softball informational meeting, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church -- North Grand Avenue -- 7-8 p.m. Softball for girls in sixth through 12th grade this fall. Girls in sixth through eighth grade are eligible to participate in the Middle School League and ninth through 12th in the JV and Varsity Leagues.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. Performer: Ja'Net Eastman. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Through July 25. Pierre Players present musical "Man of La Mancha" at Grand Opera House -- 109 S. Pierre St. from 7:30-9:30 evenings, 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees. The production is available virtually at https://pierreplayers.com/shows/manoflamancha/. Contact: 605-224-7826, info@pierreplayers.com. Adult $15, student -- high school and under -- and Senior Citizen $13
Friday, July 23
Jul 23-26 S.D. Junior Legion State Tournament at Hyde Stadium from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Website: http://www.post8baseball.com/. Email: sethdoyle1@yahoo.com. Adults -- $10 per day, students and children are free
Fort Pierre Summer Bash concerts at Silver Spur. The Dirty Boot Band with Gavin Colson at 5:30 p.m. The Sidehackers with Danny Hall at 7 p.m. Dustin Evans and the Good Times Band at 9:30 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/silverspursd. Ages ages 21-plus; Free.
Saturday, July 24
Tour de Prairie from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area -- 20439 Marina Loop near Fort Pierre.
Grassland Gravel bike ride in the Fort Pierre National Grassland. Three routes of varying length and difficulty that start and end at the Richland Dam Recreation Area about 17 miles north of Pierre. Starts at 7:30 a.m. Rectangular 19-mile route on gravel roads, 34-mile route and 53-mile route. These routes can be rugged, there are more and larger hills than you would expect. The West Shore 40 Mountain Bike Race will be held Aug. 28 at the new trails at the West Shore. Website: www.oahewheelmen.com. Contact: Oahe Wheelmen Bicycle Club president Mike Mueller.
Lamb Auto is hosting an annual vendor fair at the dealership -- 801 N. Garfield Ave. to help support local small businesses. Contact Melinda Garcia at 605-295-2750. No charge, just bring your own table. From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free.
Capital City Farmer's Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays now through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Day of Engineering with the South Dakota Discovery Center and the S.D. Engineering Society from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Talk to engineers at the Center about their jobs and join fun activities for all ages. Website: https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=64734. Call 224-8295 or email kristineheinen@sd-discovery.org. Free.
Pierre Athletic Booster Club’s 15th annual Golf Tournament at Hillsview Golf Course. Registration at 11 a.m. Shotgun Start at noon. $200 per 4-person team. Cart & Green Fees Additional $5 each for up to 4 Mulligans, free throws and free kicks. All funds raised go to Governor athletes. Website: http://Www.gogovernors.com. For pre registration, call Hillsview Golf Shop at 773-6191. For more info, call Randy Vance at 280-8984 or email Govpabc@gmail.com. $200 per four-person team, cart & greens fees.
Rock Out for Amelia. All proceeds go towards supporting Amelia Rounds and her fight against Leukemia. Auction and supper -- free-will donation -- at Drifters Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre, starting at 5 p.m., then music from the Sidehackers band. Website: https://fb.me/e/1Zc0B6bE8.
