Saturday, Jan. 14
The Let it Snow family activity program will be held at 10 a.m. in cooperation with The Right Turn at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The program will include a recorded performance by children’s performer Phil Baker.
SD Discovery Center will unveil its new portable planetarium system during this month’s Starry Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Treats and beverages provided.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Starry Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 800 W. Dakota Ave. Enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects and more! The topic will change depending on the presenter. Contact Kris Heinen, 605-224-8295, for more information.
Sunday, Jan. 15
No Events
Monday, Jan. 16
No Events
Tuesday, Jan. 17
The Knitting Club will meet at Rawlins Municipal Library or at a member's home at 11 a.m. The club is making hats for babies born at St. Mary’s Hospital. For more information, contact Rawlins Library at 605-773-7421.
Rescue Readers at Paws Animal Rescue, N. 1530 Lowell Ave., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Contact Jennifer McIntyre at 605-224-8295 for more information.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Storytimes for children through pre-kindergarten will be held at 10 and 10:30 a.m. and 1 and 1:30 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Memory Connection, a dementia care partners support group, meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of the month in the community room at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre.
Professor emeritus Richmond Clow with Native American Studies at the University of Montana will speak about his book “Spotted Tail: Warrior and Statesman" at 7 p.m. The free program is virtual. To register, go to sdhsf.org/events.
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
Friday, Jan. 20
Tanya Grassel-Krietlow, a program coordinator for the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, will discuss the network and its mission during a free program from 1-2 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
