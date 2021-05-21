Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four two-week recreation sessions, the first session starting June 7; also several sports camps. For more information and to register, visit the recreation page at cityofpierre.org or phone 605-224-7445.
Saturday, May 22
May 21-23 Open House and Free Fishing Weekend in South Dakota State Parks.
Mt. Bike Race on LaFramboise Island. The just-under six-mile per lap race will follow a course on mostly flat terrain on twisting, tree-lined single-track trails, and on double-track trails. Four classes (men & women) – beginner, recreation/sport, advanced, and expert. Register 8:30-10 a.m., meeting 10:15, race at 10:30 a.m. Helmets mandatory. Prizes. Entry fee $35. Cash awards for top three expert and advanced riders. All entries get a tee shirt. Every beginner finishing gets a medal. Contact: race director John Simpson 224-7054, 222-0338, jrsimpson@pie.midco.net
Capital City Farmers’ Market at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m.-noon. Vendors already on the billing: B&G Produce, Destined Bound Books, Hanisch Farms, Hummingbird, Inner Light 23, Kasemeister Creamery, Nancy’s Nest, and more. Free face painting.
Free Fishing Day for youth, hosted by High Plains Wildlife Association of Pierre – Fort Pierre. From 9 a.m. to noon on the beach east of the causeway at the Farm Island Recreation Area. No park entrance license or fishing license required. Parents register their children at 8 a.m. Fisheries presentation 9 a.m. Fishing from shore and learning 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Open to ages 4-16. If possible, bring own equipment. Live bait, soft drinks, cookies, hot dogs, chips, prizes, door prizes, handouts, and free raffle for a bike. If bad weather, tune to local radio stations. Andy Vandel 280-2981.
Paddleboard class at YMCA Aquatic Center. Fun / challenging Glide Fit class. Enjoy a full body workout while floating in the pool. 8:30 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. Call to reserve a spot. Website https://www.facebook.com/OaheFamilyYMCA. Contact: Oahe Family YMCA. Members free, day pass for non-members.
Trapper Trot Fun Run 5K — youth (11 & younger) and adult (12 & older). Hyde Stadium. Youth start at 9 a.m., adults start at 9:30 a.m. Pre-registrations get a t-shirt; pre-register at https://pierretrappers.square.site/, Website http://www.pierretrappers.com. Contact: Kelcy Nash, 494-0179, kelcy@pierretrappers.com. $20 entry fee.
Todd Mahoney cornhole tournament at American Legion Post 8, South Pierre Street, Pierre. Supporting Mahoney’s family after his death. Doors open 9 a.m., bags fly 10:30 a.m. — 7 p.m. Competitive $50 ($500 added money), social $30, 50/50 drawing. Contact: Tanner Prince at 605-280-0556, Glynis at Collier 803-466-7031.
Summer patio session at Drifters Bar & Grille. 7 p.m. — 10 p.m. Contact: 605-220-5014. Free live music on the patio.
Sunday, May 23
May 21-23 Open House and Free Fishing Weekend in South Dakota State Parks.
Stanley County High School commencement graduation ceremony, noon, in Parkview Auditorium. 1988 alumni Eileen Briggs is the commencement speaker. Briggs has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from University of Minnesota, and 20 years of management experience in the nonprofit, government, and philanthropic sectors, and is currently a Grantmaking Director at the Bush Foundation. She has been a Bush Fellow. For more information, call Patti Duffy at 280-2560.
Monday, May 24
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Al-Anon meets every Monday at 103 N. Taylor Ave. (Resurrection Lutheran Church) at 6 p.m. Call Pam at 618-920-7377 or Luann at 605-280-9886.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.