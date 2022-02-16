Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Blood drive sponsored by the T.F. Riggs High School, at 1010 E. Broadway Ave. in Pierre, in the auxiliary gym, 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. If a student donates blood at least three times, they are eligible for a red cord to wear at graduation. Blood drive open to the public. Contact: 605-773-7350
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s after-school program, ”Pictionary,” for ages 0-100, 3:45-4:45 p.m. We will play the fun game of Pictionary. Bring your family and friends. 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. No registration necessary. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “Bonding Over Books,” 6:30 p.m. Looking for ways to meet new people, 18 and older, in the Pierre community? This is a casual venue where you can meet new people, join in activities, and discuss your latest reads. Join us for a fun evening, this one playing Pictionary. 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. No registration necessary. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Memory Connection — dementia caregivers support group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. Free.
Friday, Feb. 18
Oahe Home Builders Association Fun Nite Benefit, 5:30-11:30 p.m., at Drifters Event Center. Support Nick Osterkamp, a local contractor since 1996. Recovering from a septic step infection, he fell and broke two ribs and cracked three vertebrae. He is back working on a limited basis. Enjoy a night of beer, wine, whiskey tasting, plus Blackjack tables, Hammershlagen and the chance to compete in a Mini Golf Tournament. Get tickets in advance. Website: http://www.oahehomebuilders.com. Contact: admin@oahehomebuilders.com. $50.
Grey Goose Store & Social Club hosts comedian Nathan Hults, 8-9 p.m. At 28886 Merry Rd. north of Pierre. Contact: 605-945-0794.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
