Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Sept. 13-17. Leadercast 2021 — Shift, sponsored by Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Online broadcast through the Pierre Area host site all week long; watch all the content in one day or watch all videos at your own pace, with capability to pause and rewind. Continuing education credits available upon attendance for general, human resource professional and nursing. Philip Chamber of Commerce members: $65, non-members: $80. Contact: 605-224-7361.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. Website: http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Sept. 17
POW/MIA Chair of Honor dedication at state Capitol in Pierre sponsored by Rolling Thunder Chapter 2 S.D., 2 p.m. National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
Saturday, Sept. 18
10th annual Walk of Hope: Coming Together for Suicide Prevention, at Capitol Lake Visitor Center, E. Broadway Ave. in Pierre and online, 9-11 a.m. To build awareness and fundraiser. Website for information and to register https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/walkofhope2021 or https://bit.ly/2UemuD8.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Sept. 18-19. Horse Nations Indian Relay Race, Sioux Nation Challenge at Stanley County Fairgrounds (310 Casey Tibbs Street) in Fort Pierre, Saturday 11 a.m., Sunday 5 p.m. Organized by Horse Nations Indian Relay Council.
Pierre/Fort Pierre Kiwanis 7th annual Kiwanis-Delta Dental Golf Tournament. Participants can win a $25,000 Harley Davidson for a hole-in-one on the 4th hole. Fundraising events allow the Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club to support dozens of local youth activities, and provide academic scholarships ($9,500 last year) to students from the Pierre-Fort Pierre communities. Information and registration forms at http://bobgill.com/kiwanis/. Registration for the scramble starts at noon at the Hillsview Golf Course. Cost per team of $300 ($75 per member) includes green fees, cart rental, putting contest, pin prizes, awards for top teams, and a sack lunch.
Calvin Jones concert hosted by Short Grass Arts Council, at T.F. Riggs High School Theater, 1010 E. Broadway Ave. in Pierre, 7 p.m. Jones, who grew up near Pierre as a pastor’s kid and now is an international recording artist and film-score composer, will present world-class classic/contemporary piano music. Jones last performed in Pierre in March of 2017. $20 advance or at the door.
Sunday, Sept. 19
No events listed.
Monday, Sept. 20
Sept. 20-24. Stanley County School District Buffaloes Homecoming week. Theme “Board Games.” To participate in the Sept. 24 parade (starting around 2:30 p.m.), contact Shirley Swanson at Shirley.Swanson@k12.sd.us
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
