Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion - spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday, April 22
Community Banquet every Thursday - Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Friday, April 23
Rising Hope Counseling’s Women's Conference at the Ramkota Conference Center in Pierre, from 7 a.m. to after 4 p.m. CDT. To raise hope for women’s mental health and wellness. Counselors, social workers, and life coaches will educate. Will present psychoeducation on how to manage stress and enhance quality of life. Speakers are Jill Janecke, Darlene Braun, Lindsay Heiss, Jennifer Csongradi. Giveaways. Yoga. Contact: JIll Janecke, 605-494-1500, jill@risinghope605.comvisit.
Saturday, April 24
S.D. National Guard holding “some fun stuff” at the West Shore Boat Ramp. Come out for a good time and see what the National Guard has to offer.
Sunday, April 25
Monday, April 26
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members - all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
Rawlins Municipal Library Board meeting. 5 p.m. Agenda includes the SRP Kick-Off Carnival and the Summer Reading Program plans. Contact: Robin Schrupp library director 605-773-7421.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 - 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Al-Anon meets every Monday at 103 N. Taylor Ave. (Resurrection Lutheran Church) at 6 p.m. Call Pam at 618-920-7377 or Luann at 605-280-9886.
Tuesday, April 27
Tuesdays and Wednesdays - Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org
The Right Turn's 50/50 Touching Hearts Fundraising Raffle continues every Tuesday with weekly drawings on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. until the Ace of Hearts is drawn for the grand prize. Contact: The Right Turn, nancys@midconetwork.com. Tickets are 5 for $20 or 1 for $5.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Last day to register for Prairie Paradise Farm's Family Day, Bring family to explore the farm, discover the importance of soil with hands-on learning, interact with farm animals, and learn where food comes from. Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. at Prairie Paradise Farms, 26220 212 St., Fort Pierre (Get directions when registering - google maps is incorrect.) Website: https://www.prairieparadisefarms.com/contact.html
