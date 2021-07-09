Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
July 24 — Family Fun Run, fundraiser for Pierre swimming pool accessories project. At Steamboat park, 9 a.m. Include a series of water obstacles, sprinklers, super soakers, water balloons and slip & slides. Registration: $25 for individual; family of four $40; $5 extra for each additional family member. Register by July 9 to get a fun run t-shirt and sunglasses. To register, visit pierrepool.com. Contact: 605-773-7445.
Saturday, July 10
July 10-18. Civil Air Patrol Cadet Camp. State-level youth program encampment at Camp Rapid. “Many CAP wings are not holding their own encampments this year, due to COVID, and so our encampment will be more than twice the usual size, with people from 16 states there,” Lt. Col. Michael Marek said. “I expect that cadets from Pierre will be attending.” Contact: Ruth Carley or Tam Gatjie.
Mickelson Pond Fishing Day. At Mickelson Fishing Pond north of Pierre, 9 a.m. to noon. Organized by Kelly Fettig. Fun filled morning of fishing. Help us collect data and mark fish for a brand-new urban fisheries project our Fort Pierre staff is working on. Learn basics of fishing — from gear, bait, species identification and processes. Introduction to the equipment and how to prepare for a fishing trip, then practice fishing techniques, identifying your catch, cleaning your catch and cooking your fish; includes regulations and ethics of fishing. Register. Website: https://southdakota.storefront.kalkomey.com/em/events/36. Free — bring materials if you can, some provided.
Take-to-Make project bags at Cultural Heritage Center, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. Visitors can also pick up a freeze-dried ice cream bar. The activity bags include all the materials needed to complete each project, along with written instructions. Video instructions for all the projects are available on the museum’s webpage. Contact: 605-773-3458. Free.
“Read With Pumpkin Pye” puppy at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 10-11 a.m. Once a month, the library hosts reading with Pumpkin Pye, a sweet little therapy dog that helps children build reading confidence. Young readers read to the dog — the dog is patient and non-judgmental. Elaine Pye is Pumpkin’s handler and volunteers her time to provide this service for the reading public. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street in Pierre, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
State SCTP Shoot. At Willow Creek Wildlife — 20628 Willow Creek Road in Fort Pierre. Open to all. Website: www.willowcreekwildlife.com. Contact: Lodge 223-3154, Steve 222-3154, Bob 222-0309.
Sunday, July 11
The Oahe Presbyterian Church will join with the Onida Presbyterian Church at Farm Island for morning worship. 10:30 a.m., followed by a potluck. Bring your lawn chair, sunscreen and bug spray, meal dish and utensils. A park pass is required to get to the pavilion for the service. Contact: Pastor Rachel 224-2737.
State SCTP Shoot. At Willow Creek Wildlife — 20628 Willow Creek Road in Fort Pierre. Open to all. Website: www.willowcreekwildlife.com. Contact: Lodge 223-3154, Steve 222-3154, Bob 222-0309.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. Bands to be announced. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8.
Monday, July 12
July 12-15. Ecologist Camp at the South Dakota Discovery Center — 805 W. Sioux Ave. Explore bugs, birds and bodies of water. For third through fifth graders. 9 a.m. to noon. Website: https://mms.sd-discovery.org/ Non-members $60, members $39.
July 12-15. Future Governors Soccer Camp, at Pierre Indian Learning Center — East Sully Avenue in Pierre. Presented by Oahe Futbol Club, Pierre Governor Boys Head Coach Matt DeBoer and his players, for first- through sixth-grade youth. Need shin guards, tennis shoes or soccer cleats and a water bottle. Monday, July 12, start 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, start 8 p.m. first through fourth graders sessions from 5:30-6:45 p.m., with 5th-6th graders from 6:45-8:30 p.m. Register at www.oahesoccer.com, then click on “Registration Info” and the “2021 Future Govs Soccer Camp” link. For more information, email info@oahesoccer.com. $43
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register call 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting, second Monday of each month, 6:14-8:45 p.m., Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre. Contact: Pat Wheeldreyer 224-4773.
Read What You Want Book Club, with the Friends of Rawlins Library. Share whatever you are reading with the club. 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Rawlins Library. Website: https://rawlinsfriends.weebly.com/. Contact: Brenda Hemmelman, bkstand@pie.midco.net. Free.
Tuesday, July 13
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Fire Hydrant Party by the Pierre Parks & Recreation Department and the Pierre Fire Department, at Devine Park. Fire hoses, oversized sprinklers, water balloons, super soakers and popsicles to keep participants cool. 6-7:30 p.m. Free.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.