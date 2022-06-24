Saturday, June 25
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Registration is now open for the 2022 Tour de Oahe! Enjoy the wide-open beauty of the Missouri River and the Oahe Dam in this classic road fondo! Three route distances (14, 40, & 67 miles) will give you the right amount of fun and fantastic views. The TdO will start and finish at Campground 3 Picnic Shelter at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area (5 miles north of Ft. Pierre, SD — just off highway 1806). Details are available at oahewheelmen.wixsite.com/oahewheelmen/tour-de-oahe or skip ahead to online registration at bikereg.com/tourdeoahe.
Lecture and Meet-and-Greet with Dick Termes will be from 1-3 p.m. at the Cultural Heritage Center. He will show examples of his Termespheres, Polyhedra Paintings, and the Total Photos along with short videos of the Termespheres he has painted over many years. He also explains why and how he painted these pieces and shares fun stories about his work.
Oahe ABATE Fun Run at Nystrom’s Goose Camp — 14 miles north of Pierre off of 1804. Saturday Events: Poker Run Sign Up 10 a.m., Kickstands up 11 a.m. (first stop will have lunch available), free supper at camp, Bike Rodeo with awards, and The Onslaught live at 9 p.m.! Raffle tickets also available for some great prizes, find an ABATE member to purchase. $30 per person at the Gate, tents and campers welcome (limited electrical hookups available for $20 more) Contact Brandon at 605-770-3318.
Summer Camp: Chemist. Become a master of the elements! Explore chemical reactions and learn about what makes things fizz, bubble, and pop. Learn the difference between an element and a compound and what a chemical change is. Chemical reactions happen in your life every day. Learn what they are and how to make them yourself! This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 6-8. It will be held at SD Discovery Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre from 1-4 p.m. $52 for Members, $60 for non-members.
Sunday, June 26
Summer Camp: Chemist. Become a master of the elements! Explore chemical reactions and learn about what makes things fizz, bubble, and pop. Learn the difference between an element and a compound and what a chemical change is. Chemical reactions happen in your life every day. Learn what they are and how to make them yourself! This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 6-8. It will be held at SD Discovery Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre from 1-4 p.m. $52 for Members, $60 for non-members.
Monday, June 27
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “coffee connections” for super seniors every Monday 9:30-11 a.m. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, with free coffee in the South Dakota Room. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
Dakota Players, in conjunction with Little Players Children’s Theatre, wants to guide the young talents of the Pierre/Fort Pierre community through a fun-filled, motivating week of theater magic. Auditions for Dakota Players’ original musical production “The Missing Mountain Mystery” will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre.
Tuesday, June 28
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Seedlings: Nurture Nature for families and preschool from 1-2:30 p.m. Limited to 20 people, $39 for members and $45 for non-members. Register at sd-discovery.org/.
Cultural Heritage Center Renovation Project at 1 p.m. It will be at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. Free to attend.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.