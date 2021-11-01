Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota -- Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club -- 325 S. Garfield Ave. -- available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Apply by Nov. 5. Feeding South Dakota and the Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) is providing frozen turkey breasts to families in need in the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities. PARS is also distributing gift cards that families can use to buy the additional food items needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal. Applications to receive a meal must be submitted to PARS by Nov. 5. http://www.pierreareareferral.org/services/applications/. Donate by credit card at www.feedingsouthdakota.org/donate or at 605-335-0364.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Nov. 2 -- Dec. 3. Register for 3rd annual Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Possibly win one of four awards and $100 in Pierre Pride certificates which can be redeemed at any Pierre or Fort Pierre business -- Best in Show, Most Lights, People's Choice or Holiday Business. Voting can be found at www.pierre.org, beginning Dec. 9. A map of all light displays is available by Dec. 9. Winners will be announced by Dec. 29. Website: https://business.pierre.org/form/view/23594. Contact: 605-224-7361, contactchamber@pierre.org. Free.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Rawlins Municipal Library after school program, 3:30-4:30 p.m. For all ages. Snacks provided. No registration necessary. “History of the Track” presented by retired railroad worker Billy Bishop, with historical railroad equipment and memorabilia. Free.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger's Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
Stanley American Legion Post 20 meeting every first Wednesday of the month at the Moose Lodge at 910 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. All veterans are invited to the meal and have fun. Membership meeting at 7 p.m. Contact Post 20 Commander Kim Hallock at 605-222-7065.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Christmas at the Capitol informational and greeter sign-up meeting, at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center, at 9 a.m. The 2021 theme is Winter Wishes. Greeter dates and time slots available. Contact: Rick Augusztin, call 605-773-3688 or email rick.augusztin@state.sd.us.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s Scrubs Camp for high school age students to explore different health science careers and college options. Meet with health practitioners and college representatives. Breakfast and lunch are provided. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club in Pierre. Contact: Bree Oatman, 605-224-8295.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. Website: http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday -- Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Book Talk in-person at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr. in Pierre, and via Zoom. 7-8 p.m. Nancy Tystad Koupal discusses the South Dakota Historical Society Press’ book about Laura Ingalls Wilder, "Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts." Ingalls and her daughter, Rose Wilder Lane, transformed an autobiography into what became the "Little House" series. The book presents three typescripts of the manuscript side by side, showing the revisions made to each. A fourth column is annotations of historical context, exploring the ways Wilder or Lane changed the material. The book shows the working relationship between the two women. Website: http://www.sdhsf.org. Register at sdhsf.org to attend in person or via Zoom. Contact: Dorinda Daniel, dorinda.daniel@state.sd.us. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
