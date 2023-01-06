To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Jan. 7
SD Discovery Center is hosting Itty Bitty Einsteins: Living on Ice from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Register on their website, or contact Jan Martin at 605-224-8295.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Jan. 8
A Concert for Christmas will be held 2-4 p.m. at Pierre First United Methodist Church at 117 N. Central Ave. Lori Hall will play the bells. Vocalist Jeff Speaect and organist and pianist Ron Smith also will perform. A free-will offering to support the Church of Hope at the state Women's Prison in Pierre will be taken. A reception will follow in the Narthex at the rear of the church.
Monday, Jan. 9
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host a free game night at 7 p.m.
Free after-school Bingo for elementary students will be held 3:30-4:15 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
The Knitting Club will meet at Rawlins Municipal Library or at a member's home at 11a.m. The club is making hats for babies born at St. Mary’s Hospital. For more information, contact Rawlins Library at 605-773-7421.
Free after-school Bingo for middle school students will be held 3:30-4:15 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
A blood drive will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus at 1221 E. Broadway Ave. in Pierre.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
The Stanley County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at Parkview Auditorium.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carryout.
Storytimes for children through pre-kindergarten will be held 10 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Thursday, Jan. 12
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
A free writers workshop will be held 6-7 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Friday, Jan. 13
Liz Almlie with South Dakota State Historical Society will talk about famous South Dakota females during a free program at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
A free women's cancer support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. at Avera St. Mary's Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. For information, contact Gloria at 605-224-3131 or gloria.rowen@avera.org
