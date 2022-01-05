Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Sign up now for Outpost Lodge Ice Fishing Tournament on Jan. 8 at Cow Creek Road north of Pierre. Includes 20 teams, $100 entry fee. A 100 percent payout — smallest fish $50, largest fish $250, first-place team $800, second place $300, third place $100. Must fish between the property lines of the Outpost Lodge on Lake Oahe, at Cow Creek. For every kid under the age of 16, you will receive a two pound weight advantage at weigh-in; kids must fish the entire time, two kids maximum. Rules meeting Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. — Kids eat free. Jan. 8 start time 9 a.m., weigh-in 4 p.m. Website: http://www.outpostsd.com. Rules at Outpostsd.com. Call 605-264-5450.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron serves meals to Veterans at the American Legion cabin the first Thursday of the month, during the Fall, Winter and Spring. The CAP cadets post and retire the colors. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878. Contact: Drifters, 605-220-5014.
Friday, Jan. 7
Register for the Jan. 14-15 Power of Women as AgVocates Conference in Fort Pierre, hosted by South Dakota State University Extension. At the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center and Museum and the AmericInn Lodge and Suites in Fort Pierre. Network, learn and grow with peers across the state. Keynote speakers are Marianne Smith Edge and Audra Mulkern. Women on the Range: Mini Winter Workshop. Welcome by Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson. Contact: Krista Ehlert, SDSU Extension range specialist, 605-394-2236, Krista.Ehlert@sdstate.edu. Pre-register, fee $20, at extension.sdstate.edu. Registration $75.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s Super Seniors Book Club featuring “The Art of Dancing in the Rain” by Garth Stein. The books are in. Meet on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book. To sign up, call 605-773-7421.
Jan. 7-8. Awaken South Dakota, at River Center Church, E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, SD, 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. Join Christians from around the state for 24 hours of prayer and worship; to worship the Lord and seek him for his blessing on our state; to ask for his blessing and guidance for our region and state government in the coming year. Contact: 605-224-2222.
Jan. 7-9. South Dakota Quarter Horse Association’s annual convention “Celebrating Legacies.” Jan. 7 starts at the Casey Tibbs Center in Fort Pierre at 7 p.m. — Free. Jan. 8 starts at 2 p.m. at the Ramkota, banquet at 6:30 p.m., inquire for cost. Jan. 9 starts at 9:30 a.m. with Cowboy Church with Pastor Harold Delbridge, free. Website: www.SDQHA.com. Contact: 605-347-8120, 605-481-0245, 605-538-4450.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Little Players’ kindergarten through second grade workshop: Robin Hood. Children play games and learn about costumes and makeup. At the Pierre Players’ Grand Opera House, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Future dates include Jan. 22, Feb. 5 and Feb. 19. Contact: Michele Beeler at 605-999-8503, Hannah Carda at 605-222-7723, or littleplayers605@gmail.com. Cost: $10.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s ”Read with Pumpkin Pye,” 10-11 a.m. Little Pumpkin Pye will be on hand to listen to children read books to him. This canine companion is visiting the library as a special guest, provided by Therapy Dogs International and handler Elaine Pye. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Free Introduction to Learn to Skate, hosted by the Central South Dakota Skating Club, at the Pierre Area Youth Skating Association — 1610 Lowell Ave. in Pierre, 9-10 a.m. Skate rental available. Website: https://www.pierrefsc.com/. Contact: csdscnews@gmail.com, Stef Garland at 605-773-3345.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Become a Master Naturalist. Apply by Jan. 15 for the 2022 Master Naturalist Program. Learn about South Dakota’s nature and environment and share that knowledge with others through volunteering. The training consists of at least 40 hours of combined classroom and field instruction. Classes will meet via Zoom on Tuesday evenings from March 1, 2022, through May 17. Any South Dakota resident 18 or older may apply at sdmasternaturalist.org.
Winter Seasoned Citizen Programming starts Jan. 10. The Pierre Recreation Department’s winter session of its Seasoned Citizens program includes Zumba Gold, Tai Chi, and Chair Exercises. Classes run through the middle of March and are open to all senior citizens. For class schedules, visit cityofpierre.org, or get a brochure at the YMCA or the Pierre Area Senior Center. Contact: mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us, 605-773-7445 or Oahe Family YMCA. Free to members of the Pierre Area Senior Center, otherwise $10.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email itt to news@capjournal.com.
