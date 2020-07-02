Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Friday, July 3

Editor’s note: due to Independence Day falling on a Saturday this year, many offices and businesses, including state government, will be closed today in observance of the holiday.

All American Car Show: Beck Motor Company, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call Jami at 222-2432 for details.

Fort Pierre Rodeo Slack performance: Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre, 10 a.m.

4th of July Parade: Fort Pierre, 10 a.m

Museum and Gift Shop open: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 1 p.m to 4:30 p.m..

Fort Pierre Rodeo: Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 4, Independence Day

4th of July Fun Run: 4-mile course in Fort Pierre, 8 a.m. start with national anthem & water for runners. Cost: $25/person; free for kids 12 & under. Free beer for adults; free ice cream cones for kids. Register online at VENMO. Call Randy at 222-8877 for details.

Museum and Gift Shop open: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fort Pierre Rodeo: Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m. Fort Pierre Fire Department’s fireworks following the rodeo.

Capital City Band’s “Happy Birthday, America” concert: Steamboat Park Amphitheatre, Pierre, 9 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own seating.

Sunday, July 5

Museum and Gift Shop open: Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, July 6

City of Pierre summer recreation program returns to in-person classes. More than a dozen programs are included. Visit cityofpierre.org for details.

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Virtual Summer Reading Program for teens: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.

