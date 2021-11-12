Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 — Dec. 3. Register for 3rd annual Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Possibly win one of four awards and $100 in Pierre Pride certificates which can be redeemed at any Pierre or Fort Pierre business — Best in Show, Most Lights, People’s Choice or Holiday Business. Voting can be found at www.pierre.org, beginning Dec. 9. A map of all light displays is available by Dec. 9. Winners will be announced by Dec. 29. Website: https://business.pierre.org/form/view/23594. Contact: 605-224-7361, contactchamber@pierre.org. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Deer Season — West River, opens and ends on Nov. 28. Deer Season — East River, opens on Nov. 20 and ends on Dec. 5.
Nov. 13 through Nov. 21. Cultural Heritage Center’s coat drive. Drop off gently used coats in the lobby to be distributed by Southeast Community Center at the Southeast Pierre United Methodist Church. If in need of a coat, call 605-224-7244 to make an appointment. All donors will receive a 50 percent coupon for the “Christmas Coat” children’s book. All child recipients of coats will receive a free copy of the book.
Zonta annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show, at the Ramkota River Center. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Kelli Buscher at 605-280-1511 or kbuscher@pie.midco.net. No admission fee.
Read To Pumpkin Pye, at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 10-11 a.m. The cute little dog, Pumpkin Pye, will listen to children read books to him. No reservation needed. This loveable canine companion is visiting the library as a special guest, provided by Therapy Dogs International and handler Elaine Pye. Contact the library at 773-7421.
Arts and Crafts Fair and Indian Taco sale with pop, at the Deloria Center, 2815 E. Sully, Pierre. Hosted by the Trinity Episcopal Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $6.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s Starry Saturday, every second Saturday of each month, noon to 2 p.m. Free with admission. Variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more. Shows are in a larger area to allow for social distancing. Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12. Contact: Bree Oatman, 605-224-8295.
Baked Steak Dinner fundraiser, at the Pierre Senior Center, West Pleasant Drive in Pierre. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Plus mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls and dessert. Entertainment: Plains Folk. Adults $10 in advance or $12 at door; children (10 and under) $5.
“Vieness Piano Duo” at the Riggs Theater at 7 p.m. Second installment of the Pierre Concert Series 2021-2022 program. Vijay Venkatesh and Eva Schaumkell have a wide range of repertoire, intuitive conversation and commanding stage presence. Get tickets through Pierre Concert Series membership or at the door. Contact: 224-2301.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Zonta annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show, at the Ramkota River Center. 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Contact: Kelli Buscher at 605-280-1511 or kbuscher@pie.midco.net. No admission fee.
Monday, Nov. 15
City of Pierre Seasoned Citizen Programs. Zumba Gold is at 9 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Zumba Gold is a modified lower-intensity Zumba class for active older adults. Tai Chi is at 10 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Tai chi can boost upper- and lower-body flexibility as well as strength and balance. Yoga and Tai Chi chair exercises at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Senior Center. Classes go through Dec. 22. Free with Senior Center membership, $10 for non-members. Contact: Mindy Cheap, recreation superintendent, 605-773-7445, mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Fort Pierre Water System public input meeting from 4-6 p.m., at the Quentin Sutley Senior Center. Fort Pierre Residents and others can get information and give input on the future of the Fort Pierre Water System.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets each Monday at 5:30 p.m at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Rosanne Summerside at 605-222-3874.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
English As A Second Language (ESL) on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Dr.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
