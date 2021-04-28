Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four two-week recreation sessions, the first session starting June 7; also several sports camps. For more information and to register, visit the recreation page at cityofpierre.org or phone 605-224-7445.
Thursday, April 29
Lions sandbox fill. Pierre and Fort Pierre Lions deliver sand to fill your sandbox. Sand donated by Morris Inc. Proceeds go toward local vision projects. Requests should be made ASAP through https://business.pierre.org/form/view/22748. Sand delivered May 1. Contact: Chamber of Commerce 224-7361. $6 per wheelbarrow.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Friday, April 30
National Professional Anglers Association future angler fishing clinic. At Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center at Cedar Shore, Shoreline Drive, Oacoma. Learn to fish from pro anglers. Prizes to first 100 kids. Parents can learn with kids. Approximately 4:30-5:30 p.m. FREE.
Pierre Players presents drama Radium Girls. Inspired by a true story: traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court concerning deadly yet cancer-curing radium. Fast-moving, highly theatrical ensemble piece. April 30-May 2 and May 6-8 at Grand Opera House (109 S Pierre St. $15 adults, $13 seniors/students. Website: http://pierreplayers.com, 605-224-7826.
Saturday, May 1
May 1-2: Pierre / Fort Pierre Junior Shooters BB Gun fundraiser, hosted by and at Willow Creek Wildlife Inc., all day. Sporting clay 5-stand tournament (with various categories and fees) with free lunch and drawing for prizes. Shoots are open to all. Call: Lodge 223-3154 — Steve 222-3154 — Bob 222-0309, Website: https://www.willowcreekwildlife.com
Saturday Blitz of science at The Right Turn. Join us as we mix, test and experiment using hands-on science-learning activities. Contact: Kendra Bly, register at 605-773-4755 or kbly@midconetwork.com. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $5 per class.
Family Farm Day hosted by Prairie Paradise Farms (Levi and Crystal Neuharth). Call for directions. Bring your family out to explore our farm. Discover the importance of soil with hands-on learning. Interact with farm animals, learn where food comes from. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. (lunch provided). RSVP to ensure enough supplies for activities and food. Contact: 605-685-5860, clneuharth8680@gmail.com, Website: http://www.prairieparadisefarms.com. Free.
May 1-2: Racing for the Roses fundraiser for the Fort Pierre Community Youth & Involved Center. Games of chance, food, mint juleps, hat contests and more. At Stanley County Fairgrounds. 6 p.m. to midnight. Contact: Sara Rankin, saramarierankin@gmail.com. Main event ticket — $50, VIP event ticket — $75
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
