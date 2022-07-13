If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Thursday, July 14
Rawlins Library will host South Dakota Trivia for those 18 and older from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a brown bag lunch and get to know your state a little better!
Rawlins Library is hosting Storytime at the Park at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Harrison Park, Pierre, weather permitting.
Joey Leone and the Chop Shop Band live at Rawlins Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m., bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Oahe Child Development Center is hosting a Common Sense Parenting Class from 6-8 p.m. CDT., 2307 E. Capitol Ave. For more information, contact Dawn Tassler at 605-280-1968. Free.
Roadhouse Bike Nights at the The Roadhouse, 28886 Merry Rd., from 6-9 p.m. CDT. For more information, contact Ryan at 605-945-0794.
fitCare: You are What You Eat is hosted online from 6-8 p.m. CDT. Call The Right Turn at 605-773-4755 for more information.
Tales on the River presents The Dirty Boot Band, Homeschool Kids Making Music Together, at 7 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St., Free admission, $6 light meal from Ladies of the Moose at 6:15 p.m.
Movies in the Park “The Jungle Book” from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. CDT at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater. Free. Bring your own seating, snacks and bug spray. For more information, contact Mindy Cheap at 605-773-7445.
Friday, July 15
Rawlins Library is hosting Oceans of Possibilities! Register online at rawlinslibrary.org.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Discovery on Tap from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event is at the Discovery Center this week only for a viewing of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope images. Discovery on Tap is for people 21 and older. For more information, call 605-224-2295.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
The two-day 48th Annual South Dakota Governor’s Cup begins at Lake Oahe.
Northridge Plaza is hosting the Hot Summer Days Vendor Event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Northridge Plaza 1615 N. Harrison Ave. Free.
Wrangler Team Roping Championships beginning at noon at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Free to spectators.
SD Discovery Center is hosting “Starry Saturday-JWST’s First Images Revealed” from 11-11:30 p.m. For more information, call 605-224-2295.
The Longbranch is hosting the “7th annual Militiamen River Bottom Chapter Poker Run” from 9-3 a.m. Sign up is from 9 to 10:45 a.m. and kickstands are up at 11 a.m., $20 entry fee for rider and $10 fee for passenger and $10 extra hand. There will definitely be plenty of door prizes and silent auction items. Come out and help us support the ones that we do this for!
Drifters Bar & Grille is hosting the “2022 Pierre Area Pride: Pride Never Ends” from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. PACE invites you to Pierre Area Pride 2022 on Saturday, July 16! Join us as we celebrate our LGBTQ+ community at Drifters Bar & Grille, located in Fort Pierre, S.D.
Blunt Rodeo Grounds is hosting the “10th Annual Dallas Heninger Memorial” from 6:30 to 11 p.m. All proceeds go to help local cancer patients!
Sunday, July 17
Wrangler Team Roping Championships starting at 10 a.m. at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Free to spectators.
