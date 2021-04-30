Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four two-week recreation sessions, the first session starting June 7; also several sports camps. For more information and to register, visit the recreation page at cityofpierre.org or phone 605-224-7445.
Saturday, May 1
May 1-2: Pierre / Fort Pierre Junior Shooters BB Gun fundraiser, hosted by and at Willow Creek Wildlife Inc., all day. Sporting clay 5-stand tournament (with various categories and fees) with lunch and drawing for prizes. Shoots are open to all. Call: Lodge 223-3154 — Steve 222-3154 — Bob 222-0309, Website: https://www.willowcreekwildlife.com
Saturday Blitz of science at The Right Turn. Join us as we mix, test and experiment using hands-on science-learning activities. Contact: Kendra Bly, register at 605-773-4755 or kbly@midconetwork.com. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $5 per class.
Family Farm Day hosted by Prairie Paradise Farms (Levi and Crystal Neuharth). Call for directions. Bring your family out to explore our farm. Discover the importance of soil with hands-on learning. Interact with farm animals, learn where food comes from. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. (lunch provided). RSVP to ensure enough supplies for activities and food. Contact: 605-685-5860, clneuharth8680@gmail.com, Website: http://www.prairieparadisefarms.com. Free.
May 1-2: Racing for the Roses fundraiser for the Fort Pierre Community Youth & Involved Center. Games of chance, food, mint juleps, hat contests and more. At Stanley County Fairgrounds. 6 p.m. to midnight. Contact: Sara Rankin, saramarierankin@gmail.com. Main event ticket — $50, VIP event ticket — $75
Sunday, May 2
Monday, May 3
Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets each Monday at noon in the Perkins meeting room (217 E Hustan Ave., Fort Pierre). The board meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at Perkins. Board meetings are open to all Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis members.
Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club #1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Best Western Ramkota in Pierre. All welcome: have great speakers and almost 100 members — all ages, all occupations, all great people. Service organization.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Fiesta Dinner drive through fundraiser for PAWS Animal Rescue. At First United Methodist Church — drive through set up on the south side of the building (enter from the North on Central) Contact: PAWS 605-223-cats, Website: http://www.pierrepaws.com. 5-7 p.m. Free-will donations.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
Al-Anon meets every Monday at 103 N. Taylor Ave. (Resurrection Lutheran Church) at 6 p.m. Call Pam at 618-920-7377 or Luann at 605-280-9886.
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
