Saturday, Sept. 3
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Monday, Sept. 5
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 6
The Adult Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For September, the club will read “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared.” Participants should bring a snack to share. Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email abby.edwardson@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Fort Pierre City Council meeting at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Dr., at 6:30 p.m. Join in person or online through zoom.us/join or by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625 for phone or online options. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download City Council agendas and minutes. The City Council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of the month.
Stanley County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the courthouse, 08 E. 2nd Ave., Fort Pierre.
Hughes County Commission will meet at 5:30 pm in the Commission Room on the second floor of the courthouse at 104 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
The Young Adult Book Club will meet from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For September, the club will read “The Hunger Games.” Water and popcorn will be provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email abby.edwardson@ci.pierre.sd.us
Volunteer opportunities are available at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Ave. from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers will receive instructions. For more information, call 605-335-0364.
Thursday, Sept. 8
The South Dakota State Historical Society virtual History Talk at 7 p.m. will feature Christopher Vondracek and his new book, “Dancing with Welk: Music, Memory, and Prairie Troubadours.” The book follows the footsteps of Lawrence Welk with the early 2000s band, the Brickhouse Boys, as they attempt to become famous in the middle of nowhere. Over 50 years prior, Welk, a young accordionist and bandleader from Strasburg, North Dakota, whose brand of “champagne music” garnered him legions of dedicated fans and a long-running television series. To register for the free event, go to sdhsf.org/events.
