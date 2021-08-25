Thursday, Aug. 26
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
SBA’s Elevating Small Business Series: Celebrating Rural Entrepreneurship. Learn about the resources available from the U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture to help rural entrepreneurs compete in the marketplace, launch or expand businesses, receive counseling, funding opportunities, and help to recover or rebuild from disasters. Will be recorded. 1-2 p.m. Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sba-celebrates-rural-entrepreneurship-registration-166336463841?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. Registration is required; visit https://rural.eventbrite.com. Contact: michele.arends@sba.gov. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Tales on the River presentation program by the Short Grass Arts Council, at the Moose Lodge — 910 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Final presentation of the 2021 season. Pierre author Molly Weisgram will discuss her book, “The Other Side Of Us,” an account of her family’s journey as her husband recovered from a serious illness. Light supper at 6:15 p.m., then at 7 p.m. the free presentation. Email: info@shortgrassarts.org.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. Hidden Timber Band. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Aug. 27
No events listed.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Eisnach Celebration of Life & 5K Memorial Run/walk. Free-will donation to the YMCA. 7:30 a.m register at the Chamber of Commerce. 8 a.m. run or walk starts at the Chamber. 10:30 a.m. Community Bible Church Memorial service & S.D. Highway Patrol 21 gun salute. Noon to 2 p.m. at Steamboat Park refreshments served & music by the Over Forte band. Contact: Danna Eisnach-Nesler call or text 712-490-0503, denettek@pie.midco.net. Open to the public — Free.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St., 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. Tie Dye Volcano band. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Free live music at Grey Goose Social Club north of Pierre, starting at 7:30 p.m. Pierre-based rock band Houdek performs an album-release show of “Blue Mind.” Local singer-songwriter Katie Dwyer, who also has a new release of original music, also performs. Houdek’s members are Patrick, Jack and Jennifer Baker, and Tom, Molly and Patrick Valentine. Houdek has appeared at the Fort Pierre Lilly Fest, Short Grass Arts Council’s “Tales on the River” program, SDPB’s “Moment in Sound,” Levitt at the Falls and JazzFest in Sioux Falls, and the Deadwood Jam.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.