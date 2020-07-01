Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Thursday, July 2
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for 4th grade & 5th grade:online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving begins between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational UCC Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Tales on the River presents “Spray Crazy: Creating beautiful art with spray paint” by Joni Willoughby: online Zoom presentation, 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council. Get the Zoom link from the SGAC Facebook page.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, July 3
Editor’s note: due to Independence Day falling on a Saturday this year, many offices and businesses, including state government, will be closed today in observance of the holiday.
All American Car Show: Beck Motor Company, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call Jami at 222-2432 for details.
Fort Pierre Rodeo Slack performance: Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre, 10 a.m.
4th of July Parade: Fort Pierre, 10 a.m.
Fort Pierre Rodeo: Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 4, Independence Day
4th of July Fun Run: 4-mile course in Fort Pierre, 8 a.m. start with national anthem & water for runners. Cost: $25/person; free for kids 12 & under. Free beer for adults; free ice cream cones for kids. Register online at VENMO. Call Randy at 222-8877 for details.
Fort Pierre Rodeo: Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre, 7 p.m. Fort Pierre Fire Department’s fireworks following the rodeo.
Capital City Band’s “Happy Birthday, America” concert: Steamboat Park Amphitheatre, Pierre, 9 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own seating.
