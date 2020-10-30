Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
All trailers, campers and boats must be removed from Pierre streets by Nov. 2 and from Fort Pierre streets by Nov. 15.
Greeter signup for 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree Display on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Informational meeting at 9 a.m.; sign-up shortly after. Shifts vary from 2-4 hours. Display begins 8 a.m. Nov. 25, ends 10 p.m. Dec. 26. Greeters give general information about the display and have guests sign the guest book. Contact Rick Augusztin, Bureau of Administration, at 605-773-3688 or rick.augusztin@state.sd.us
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bring canned / packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Food to be distributed before Thanksgiving.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz at 605-494-3663.
Saturday, October 31
Grey Goose Halloween Display, free. Through Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m. on Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.. Walk around and enjoy the lit jack-o-lanterns, spooks and goblins. 19988 Grey Goose Road: turn onto Grey Goose Road off Hwy. 1804 and drive a little over four miles north. Look for orange glowing lights. Contact: Anissa or David Grambihler, 224-2475, dagrambihler@state.sd.us.
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
CCC CDL Class. Capital City Campus. For more information: info@capitalcitycampus.org, https://capitalcitycampus.org/academics/cdl-classes/. $195 per student.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, parking lot in Pierre (corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St.), from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information https://www.facebook.com/capcityfarmersmarket.
Pumpkin Patch at Northridge Plaza, vendor event and trick-or-treating, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pumpkin painting 10 a.m. — noon; costume march 3:45 p.m.; trick or treating 4 — 6 p.m.
Trick or Treat at the Library, 1-3 p.m., Rawlins Library 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 773-7421 rawlinslibrary.org. Children must be with an adult.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church’s harvest festival 3:30-5:30 p.m., trick-or-treat 6-7:30 p.m.
Hay Maze and candy drive-through at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand, Pierre. 3:30-7:30 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/FreeMovieSD. Contact: Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Free drive-through trick-or-treating at Northridge Plaza. Goodie Bags for the children. Path coming into the parking lot on Harrison and exiting on Garfield. 5-8 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierreShopping.
Community Bible Church “Mission Impossible.” Snacks. Games. Open to all in grades 6-12; middle school session at 6 p.m., high school session at 8 p.m. At Oahe State Recreation area, below the dam; picnic area is the first right turn after the large parking area. Visit https://www.cbcpierre.org/missionimpossible for more details.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Sixth annual Light the Capitol Purple for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness ceremony, 3 p.m. CST in the Capitol rotunda in Pierre. Will also be broadcast at www.drgnews.com.
Monday, Nov. 2
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
Fort Pierre City Council meets first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Drive.
Hughes County Commission meets first and third Monday of every month, at 5:30 p.m., second floor of the Courthouse. Call 605-773-7477.
To include an item in the calendar, email news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.