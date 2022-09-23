To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The Pierre Fall Rummage and Bake Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St.
The Community and Youth Involved Benefit Breakfast will be held 9 a.m. to noon at the Pat Duffy Community Center at 19 E. Main St. in Fort Pierre. The biscuits and homemade gravy meal is $7. Proceeds will benefit youth and the elderly in Fort Pierre.
The Indian Relay Race Championships of Champions will be held at 2 p.m. at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets are $25 and at the gate, $30. For tickets and more information, go to horsenationsindianrelay.com.
The 2022 Fort Pierre Fireman’s Ball will be held at Fort Pierre Fire Hall. Doors open at 8 p.m. The Barn Flies will perform music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted. Guests should bring their own beverages.
Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre will host decorated U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot and motivational speaker Elizabeth McCormick at Ramkota Hotel, 920 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre. The event will include a dessert buffet and cash bar at 6 p.m. followed by McCormick’s presentation at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 605-222-3845, or purchase them at the door. Event sponsors are Dental, CHS River Plain, Brosz Engineering, Cathy Sonnenschein Properties, Edward Jones: Carol Gengler, and Mary and Randy Turner.
The Central South Dakota Heart Walk will begin at 11 a.m. at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and lunch will follow.
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Sept. 25
The Indian Relay Race Championships of Champions will be held at 2 p.m. at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets are $25 and at the gate, $30. For tickets and more information, go to https://horsenationsindianrelay.com.
Improvanopolis will present an improv comedy at 7 p.m. at AmericInn at 312 Island Drive in Fort Pierre. Tickets are $15 if purchased online in advance and $20 cash at the door. Improvanopoplis was founded in 2006 in Los Angeles by Bill Landsman and a troupe of improvisors. For questions, e-mail info@improvanopolis.com.
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St., Pierre.
Monday, Sept. 26
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. The A.A. Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet from 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. Those interested can also join through zoom.us/join or by calling 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 814 124 6625.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Opening Minds through Art volunteer training from 10 a.m. to noon at Countryside Hospice Support and Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St. The volunteer training required prior to the next six-week OMA art session, beginning on Oct. 4.
The Adult Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St, Pierre. For September, the club will read The 100 Year Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared. Participants should bring a snack to share. Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email abby.edwardson@ci.pierre.sd.us.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
