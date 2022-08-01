If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Pierre Masons is hosting the Pierre Community Blood Drive from 8-11:30 a.m. at Masonic Lodge, 201 W. Capitol Ave. To sign up or donate, call 605-289-4923 or go online donors.vitalant.org and use drive code: Pierre.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Animator from 9 a.m. to noon at 805 W. Sioux Ave. Blur the line between technology and art. Discover ways to bring life into objects and make some movie magic! This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades K-second. For More information, call 605-224-8295. The cost is $55 for non members, $47 for members.
Rawlins Library Knitting & Crochet Club from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your projects to work on and socialize with others free coffee, water and yarn provided. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
SD Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Ready, Set, Science! from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m at 805 W. Sioux Ave. Earth! Wind! Fire! Water! Become a mini-scientist and explore how science helps us understand the world around us. It is for Pre-K. For more information, call 605-224-8295. The cost is $45 for non-members, $39 for members.
Lakota Chapel is hosting Kid’s Adventure from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2125 E. Park St. Free. For more information, call Pastor Cheryl Arguello, 605-381-5638.
The Stanley County School District will be having a Back to School Parent/Athlete Meeting at 6 p.m. in Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre.
Coding Club at the Rawlins Library for sixth through eighth graders from 3-5 p.m. School kids get a chance to experiment with coding in a safe place. Chromebooks, computers, coding books and other resources will be provided by Rawlins Library.
Rawlins Library is holding Rescue Readers from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Young readers can practice reading aloud to kittens that love company. Through a partnership with PAWS animal rescue, Rawlins hosts young readers, first grade and older, at the animal rescue shelter. Seats are limited; register at rawlinslibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
SD Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Animator from 9 a.m. to noon. at 805 W. Sioux Ave. Blur the line between technology and art. Discover ways to bring life into objects and make some movie magic! This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades K-2. For More information, call 605-224-8295. $55 for non members, $47 for members.
Lakota Chapel is hosting Kid’s Adventure from 5:30 — 7 p.m. at 2125 E. Park St. Free. For more information, call Pastor Cheryl Arguello, 605-381-5638.
River City Toastmasters is meeting via Teams from 12:10-12:50 p.m. A fun and encouraging club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Vrian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Coding Club at the Rawlins Library for 3rd-5th graders from 3-5 p.m. School kids get a chance to experiment with coding in a safe place. Chromebooks, computers, coding books and other resources will be provided by Rawlins Library.
Rawlins Library is hosting Storytime in the Park at Lilly Park at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Weather permitting, enjoy storytime in the great outdoors. This summer, Rawlins staff is holding special storytimes at area parks.
Thursday, Aug. 4
SD Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Animator from 9 a.m. to noon at 805 W. Sioux Ave. Blur the line between technology and art. Discover ways to bring life into objects and make some movie magic! This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades K-second. For More information, call 605-224-8295. The cost is $55 for non members, $47 for members.
Lakota Chapel is hosting Kid’s Adventure from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2125 E. Park St. Free. For more information, call Pastor Cheryl Arguello, 605-381-5638.
Fort Pierre First Thursday Event Series will be held at Fischers Lilly Park, 415 Ash Ave., from 5:30-8 p.m. Join all summer long at our Fort Pierre First Thursday events! These events will take place every first Thursday of the month, June through October! They will be filled with live music, kid activities, a variety of local vendors and so much more! Free to attend. For more information, call Fort Pierre tourism at 605-412-8549.
Common Sense Parenting Class will be held at the Oahe Child Development Center, 2307 E. Capitol Ave., from 6-8 p.m. This class enhances parenting skills for parents or caregivers of children 3 years and older. Learn how to reduce family stress, diminish yelling and fighting, reduce problem behavior and enrich your relationship with your child. The class is held on six Tuesdays: Pre-registration is requested. Scholarships are available. To register call 224-3189 or on the internet at www.growinguptogether.org.
Roadhouse Bike Nights are being hosted at The Roadhouse, Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd., from 6-9 p.m. A night to celebrate motorcyclism. Everyone is invited, great live music every week, motorcycles of every kind on display, great food, great people. Great community experience! This year we will be featuring a different taco every week. If you want a taste of what it means to be a biker show up here. Some of the best people in my life are bikers, and I may not have met them if it wasn’t for motorcycles. There is also a people’s choice bike of the night prize up for grabs every week. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Tales on the River Presents Bill Markley, Dakota Territory During the Civil War, at 7 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St. Free admission, with a $6 light meal from the Ladies of the Moose at 6:15 p.m.
Coding Club at the Rawlins Library for sixth through eighth graders from 3-5 p.m. School kids get a chance to experiment with coding in a safe place. Chromebooks, computers, coding books and other resources will be provided by Rawlins Library.
Rawlins Library is hosting Storytime in the Park at Lilly Park at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Weather permitting, enjoy storytime in the great outdoors. This summer, Rawlins staff is holding special storytimes at area parks.
