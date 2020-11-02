Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
Greeter signup for 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree Display on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center from 9-10:30 a.m. Informational meeting at 9 a.m.; sign-up shortly after. Shifts vary from 2-4 hours. Display begins Nov. 25, ends Dec. 26. Contact 605-773-3688 or rick.augusztin@state.sd.us
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bring canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Through Dec. 3. Register free for Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Email your name, address and phone number to contactchamber@pierre.org or call 605-224-7361. Four winners each get $100 in Pierre Pride certificates. Maps available at www.pierre.org and on FB @PierreAreaChamber by Dec 4. Voting at www.pierre.org begins Dec 5. Winners announced Dec 28.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Free class “Common Sense Parenting.” Enhances parenting skills for parents or caregivers of children 3 years and up. The class is at Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10. Pre-register 224-3189 or www.growinguptogether.org. From 6-8 p.m. at Oahe Child Development Center 2307 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre. Contact Dawn Tassler 605-224-3189 gut1@dakota2k.net.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Fort Pierre Tourism & Promotion Council monthly meeting via Zoom, 7:45-9 a.m.
River City Toastmasters, 12:10-12:50 p.m. CDT, meeting via teams, free, contact Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003. Fun and encouraging club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
American Legion Post 20 meeting first Wednesday of every month at the Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m., meeting 7-8 p.m. All veterans invited. Contact: Post 20 Commander Kim Hallock, 605-222-7065.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
