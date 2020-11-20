Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
Through Nov. 30: Keep SD Warm Winter-Wear Drive. Donate winter coats, gloves and hats to Keep SD Warm. Drop items off at Fischer, Rounds & Associates during business hours 8 a.m-5 p.m. 125 E. Dakota Ave. 605-224-9223.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Through Dec. 3. Register free for Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Email name, address and phone number to contactchamber@pierre.org or call 605-224-7361. Four $100 winners. Maps available at www.pierre.org and on FB @PierreAreaChamber by Dec 4. Voting at www.pierre.org begins Dec 5. Winners announced Dec 28.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bring canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Saturday, November 21
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Through Dec. 12: Clay Pot Auction (fundraiser for Friends of the Library). Also, during Nov. and Dec. is fine-free Sundays.
Capital City Farmer’s Market — Thanksgiving market, parking lot in Pierre (corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St), from 9 a.m. to noon. Contact: https://www.facebook.com/capcityfarmersmarket.
Giving Thanks Event to help others. Northridge Plaza hosting annual Angel Tree (pickup, provided by Beck Motors). Bring items from the Event Poster for either, (or both), the Pierre Area Referral Service or Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. For each donation, a chance to win prizes.
VENDORS welcome Saturday and Sunday. Kick off shopping for Christmas, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., Northridge Plaza, https://www.facebook.com/PierreShopping
Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser. Pierre First United Methodist Church will not hold its annual Community Turkey Dinner, but a Thanksgiving Pie fundraiser. Pre-order flavors / quantities, $8-$10 each, call 224-5939 or private message Facebook. Pick-up 4-6 p.m., south entrance 117 North Central Avenue.
Monday, November 23
The Right Turn’s “Bring Your ‘A’ Game.” Session focuses on soft skills in the workplace: helps employees understand work ethic and the top seven soft skills employers desire. Assistance with transportation and daycare expenses. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21 at The Right Turn, 115 E. Sioux Ave. Pierre. Call 605-773-4755 or email kbly@midconetwork.com.
Nov. 23, 25: English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 PM.The Right Turn. For more information: (or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Capitol City Alanon Group meets Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Special meeting Fort Pierre City Council, at S.D. Municipal League 208 Island Dr., at 5 p.m. COVID-19 message.
Pierre’s 20th annual Parade of Lights. Line-up at 5 p.m. at Riggs parking lot; parade at 6 p.m. From Riggs to Broadway, to Highland, to Capitol, to Euclid, to south end of Pierre St. To register call 224-7361.
