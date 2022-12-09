To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Dakota Wesleyan University Choir, Highlanders and Bells will perform at 1 p.m. during the DWU Learn & Earn graduation at Pierre First United Methodist Church.
2022 American Legion Train Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church gym. Free admission with a free-will donation meal. Free prizes for children are available.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
McClure Christmas Party will be held 1-4 p.m. at South Dakota Discovery Center at 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Sponsored by The Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 39, the free event will include hands-on science exhibits, make-and-take ornaments and Christmas sky star show. Bring a filled-out invitation to be included in a drawing.
The Dakota Wesleyan University Tour will visit Pierre First United Methodist Church at 117 N. Central Ave. at 7 p.m. The Highlanders, Wesleyan Bells and Dakota Wesleyan Choir will perform.
Pierre Players Community Theatre will present "Til Beth Do Us Part" at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Opera House on South Pierre Street. Adult tickets are $15 and tickets for students and senior citizens are $13. To make a reservation, call the box office at 605-224-7826.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include Jacobs-Bowman piano students from Pierre 9:30-11 a.m., Dupree High School musicians 11 a.m. to noon, Pierre vocalists Christina Hanson, West Fargo and Rebekah Boyer 2-2:30 p.m., Dakota Wesleyan University Choir and Handbells 3-4:30 p.m., Andrea Royer Jazz Trio of Pierre 4:30-6:30 p.m., pianists Priscilla Hofer and Ron Smith of Pierre 7-8 p.m. and L’Attitude of Sioux Falls 8-9 p.m.
Christmas Cafe and Bake Shoppe will be held 1-3 p.m. in Bradford Hall at First Congregational United Church of Christ at 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. The event will include a cookie walk, bake sale, candy shop, dessert center and beverage bar.
American Legion Riders-SD Chapter 20 is hosting a pancake fundraiser 7-10 a.m. at American Legion Post 8 Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre. Cost is free-will donation. Proceeds will benefit the Pierre Sleep in Heavenly Peace program. Donations of new, packaged twin-size bedding, blankets and pillows will be accepted.
The Pierre Wildcats will sell hot ham and cheese sandwiches, chips and beans at Fort Pierre Moose Lodge at 910 N. Deadwood St. The $5 charge will benefit Special Olympics. There will also be a bake sale.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Dakota Wesleyan University Choir, Highlanders and Bells will perform during the 10 a.m. service at Pierre First United Methodist Church.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include Honeycomb Brass BHSU of Spearfish noon to 1 p.m., Platte pianist JoEllen Dykstra 1-2 p.m., Pierre Music Store students and/or instructors 2-4 p.m. and Lama Jedi Quartet of Pierre 5:30-6 p.m.
Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre will host a live nativity play at 5:30 p.m. A soup supper will follow for a free-will donation.
Santa Claus will be at Northridge Plaza for free photos with children from noon to 4 p.m.
A children's Christmas program will be held at 4 p.m. at Lutheran Memorial Church at 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre.
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St., Pierre.
Monday, Dec. 12
The Stanley County Elementary School concert will be held at 6 p.m. at Parkview Auditorium.
T.F. Riggs High School Band will have its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre will host a candy cane hunt for elementary school-age children from 3:30-4:15 p.m. The program is free.
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, will host Gingerbread Forest Crafts for middle school-age children from 3:30-4:15 p.m. Crafting supplies are provided.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include Iroquois Little Chief Choir & High School Choral Ensembles noon to 1 p.m., Edgemont High School Band & Choir 5-6 p.m. and Julie Willoughby piano students 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre, will host Bingo for middle school-age children from 3:30-4:15 p.m.
The adult book club will meet 6-7 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. The club will read "How the Penguins Saved Veronica." Water and coffee will be provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605-773-7421, or sign up in person.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include Riggs High School choirs noon to 1 p.m., Pierre pianist Amy Henderson 5:30-6:30 p.m., Pierre pianist Tina Henderson 6:30-7:30 p.m., Piere's Stephanie and Lainey Odden 7-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
The Stanley County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at Parkview Auditorium.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Story time will be held for children through pre-kindergarten from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at Rawlins Public Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Parents can pick up free donated toys for children during the Christmas store from 4-8 p.m. at Lakota Chapel at 2125 E. Park St. in Pierre. Laurie Bonhorst at 605-222-0472 for more information.
Christmas at the Capitol will be held 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. Performances will include Dell Rapids High School Choir noon to 1 p.m. and Winner High School Band and Choir 5-6 p.m.
