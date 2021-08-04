Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Pierre Capital Area Soccer Association fall season soccer registration open through August 16. For kids 5-12 years old. There is a registration fee based on age group, but scholarships are available. Will not turn anyone away who wants to play. Season starts August 16. Website: http://pierresoccer.com.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday through Aug. 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St., 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Fort Pierre First Thursdays community event — formerly known as Summer Nights — at Fischer’s Lilly Park in Fort Pierre, 5:30-8 p.m. Dirty Boots Band, vendors, dinner and other food, kids’ activities, and other booths including Oahe Family YMCA. Sponsored by Fort Pierre Tourism. Recurring on Sept. 2 and Oct. 7 — Pierre Youth Orchestra performing. Contact: call 605-412-8549 or email Arielle.McRoberts@maxwellstrat.com.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Tales on the River presentation program by the Short Grass Arts Council. Every Thursday through August 26, at the Moose Lodge — 910 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Engaging presentations and fascinating stories of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. This week, “Butterflies and Bees: What Every Yard Needs” by botanist and plant ecologist Jacob Dyer with the Game Fish and Parks Dept. Light supper at 6:15 p.m., then at 7 p.m. the free presentation. Email: info@shortgrassarts.org.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Aug. 6
Dueling Duo benefit for S.D. Discovery Center, at Drifters Bar & Grille outdoor patio in Fort Pierre. 8:30-11 p.m. Night of all-request dueling pianos. Live dessert auction. Proceeds go towards S.D.Discovery Center’s Reach for the Stars campaign for a new planetarium. $40 per ticket, or $500 for a VIP table for 8. Website https://www.facebook.com/events/1152629511782532. Contact: S.D. Discovery Center.
“ThunderStruck” — an AC/DC tribute band — playing at the Longbranch in Pierre, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/concerningbehaviors. Cover charge.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Central South Dakota 4-H Rodeo. At Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Starts at 9 a.m. each day August 7-8. Website: https://www.facebook.com/SD-4H-Finals-Rodeo-Inc-1379271245431661/. Contact: Karrie Geffre at 605-280-9448.
Pierre Fastpitch Softball car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beck Motor Company, North Garfield Avenue in Pierre. Free will donation.
Measuring South Dakota, a S.D. State Historical Society Museum event held at the Capitol Lake Visitors Center in Pierre. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Explore three ways of measuring S.D. using hands-on materials — a sextant to determine the distance to nearby objects, a reproduction of a Gunter’s chain like early surveyors to measure linear distance, and create their own carpet “mountain” and draw a contour map like mapmaker Joseph Nicollet. Contact: Ronette Rumpca, curator of interpretation S.D. State Historical Society Museum 605-773-6011. Free.
Chef Event at Capital City Farmer’s Market, featuring Chef Uriah from Drifters Bar & Grille. Samples of a locally sourced vegetarian dish, and the recipe so shoppers can replicate the meal at home. The CCFM runs through October 31 and features a Thanksgiving market the Saturday before Thanksgiving. All markets are held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, located in the parking lot on the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street in Pierre. Contact: Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com. To get the market’s weekly email or become a vendor, request at bandgproduce@gmail.com. The weekly vendor list is also available at capcitymarket.com.
If you have an item that you'd like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
