Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Through Feb. 10. Dairy Queen, at 519 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, is fundraising for the Boys and Girls Club. The Club is in need of a new outdoor hoop that won’t blow over when it’s windy outside. For every single Blizzard sold until Feb. 10th (delivery, mobile app, drive thru) DQ is donating 25 cents to help purchase a new hoop and its installation.
Interfaith Day, at the South Dakota State Capitol, E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. Join the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota for the fifth annual Interfaith Day. 9 a.m. — morning coffee and briefing at Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave; in Pierre. 10:30 a.m. — morning prayer in the rotunda; lunch to follow at Lutheran Memorial. To help us with planning purposes, RSVP at interfaithday21.eventbrite.com.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Women’s Cancer Support at Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. Second Friday of each month. Open to all women who are dealing with any type of cancer. Noon to 1 p.m. Contact: Gloria at 224-3131 or gloria.rowen@avera.org. Free.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s after-school program’s installment “Make Your Dreams Come True,” 3:45-4:45 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
MOPS meeting, at First United Methodist Church, N. Central Ave. in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. MOPS is a non-denominational group for moms, with children from birth to kindergarten. It welcomes women from any faith background, meeting on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month. Dinner is served and childcare is provided. Moms socialize, have speakers, do crafts, devotions, service projects and more. Be involved in the community and meet friends.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Jan. 14
Women on the Range Mini Winter Workshop hosted by SDSU Extension, at Crystal and Levi Neuharth’s Prairie Paradise Farms, 26220 212th St. near Fort Pierre. 1-5 p.m. Learn about the importance of soil health and how to integrate it into your grazing management systems, and available winter feeding methods. Contact: Krista Ehlert, SDSU Extension range specialist, 605-394-2236, Krista.Ehlert@sdstate.edu. Pre-register, fee $20, at extension.sdstate.edu.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Pierre Post 8 Baseball pancake feed, at the American Legion cabin on S. Pierre St. in Pierre, 7-11 a.m. ll you can eat pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Free will donation.
