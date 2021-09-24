Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Moose Lodge cornhole tournament, kickoff to winter league and Mondays at the Moose, at 910 N. Deadwood Ave. in Fort Pierre. Bring a partner, or call beforehand for one. Competitive ($50 per team) and Social ($30 per team) divisions, so all skill levels have a chance. No outside coolers allowed. Bring your own bags, no corn bags. Registration at 9 a.m., bags fly at 10:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. 100 percent payout plus added money. Website: https://fb.me/e/137ChggsQ. Contact: Spencer Young 605-295-0132, Email spencer@wegnerauto.com.
Pheasant Season — Youth Only opens Sept. 25, ends Oct 3. Resident Only opens Oct. 9, ends Oct 11. Traditional opens Oct. 16, ends Jan 31, 2022. Opening time is 10 a.m. Central Time across the state, to sunset all season.
Central South Dakota Heart Walk at Hyde Stadium in Pierre sponsored by American Heart Association. Walk as a heart or stroke survivor, or walk for a friend or family member. Promotes exercise, with refreshments, entertainment, heart health information and inspirational stories. Funds raised support research, education and community programs related to heart disease and stroke. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Website: https://fb.me/e/1I4mEaK6s. Contact: Robin Albers, Email robin.albers@heart.org. Free, though donations welcome.
Fall Festival at Northridge Plaza — 1615 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vendor craft and gift show, and children’s activities. For more information or to sign up as a vendor, call 605-280-8336.
Democratic Roundup from 7-8 p.m. Join the South Dakota Democratic Party for a virtual program to hear from speakers about the momentum the SDDP is building heading into 2022. Hosted by SDDP Chair Randy Seiler, featuring Sen. Troy Heinert, Dan Ahlers, Rep. Erin Healy, Rep. Ryan Cwach and Seiler. Link to sign up for the virtual event is https://secure.actblue.com/donate/roundup21
Fort Pierre Fireman’s Annual Ball, at the fire department on Deadwood Street, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.. Music by the Wilt Brothers. Pop and water available. Free-will donation at the door.
Sunday, Sept. 26
No events listed.
Monday, Sept. 27
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Blood drive sponsored by the Department of Criminal Investigation, at the Mickelson Criminal Justice Building in Pierre. 2:30-6:30 p.m. Contact: coordinator Taylor Hyde at 605-773-6312.
Recovery Celebration, evening of fun and prizes at Fischers Lilly Park in Fort Pierre, sponsored by Capital Area Counseling Service, 6-7:30 p.m. Event includes a COLOR walk and a meal followed by speakers. Contact: CACS 224-5811. Free, open to all, kid friendly.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
