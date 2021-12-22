Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Every Monday through Saturday ending on Christmas Eve, Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign sponsored by Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). To volunteer for a shift (usually 4-6 p.m or 6-8 p.m.) at Walmart or either of the Dakotamarts, call 224-8731.
Through Dec. 29. Light Up the Pierre Area, the Chamber of Commerce’s third annual holiday light competition. View the map of participating locations, and then vote for your favorite display on www.pierre.org. Winners in four categories will receive $100, to be announced Dec. 30. Contact: Mallory, 605-224-7361, mbenbow@pierre.org.
Ongoing to Dec. 31. Tree House construction at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Volunteer to help during 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Kendra Baucom at 605-224-8295.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Christmas at the Capitol, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through Dec. 26. Display of approximately 80 Christmas trees. It also offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. Some performances may be viewed or replayed on its Facebook page. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
NO Community Banquet on Dec. 23 or Dec. 30. Otherwise, Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are drive-through carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Contact: Barb at 280-4055. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 23, Pierre pianist Ron Smith, 7-8 p.m.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
YMCA Frosty 5K, starting at the Pierre Area Chamber Of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave. in Pierre. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. with the run/walk beginning at 10 a.m. A limited number of shirts available. Contact: YMCA, 605-224-1683. Freewill donation toward support of the YMCA.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre at 5 p.m. Contact: 605-224-5514 or church.office@pierreucc.org
Faith Lutheran Church’s Christmas Eve candlelight services, 714 N. Grand in Pierre, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
New Life Church’s Christmas Eve family candlelight services, 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Kid-friendly candles.
Trinity Episcopal Church’s Christmas Eve, 5 p.m. Festival Holy Eucharist followed by a Jesus birthday party. At 408 N. Jefferson Ave. in Pierre.
First United Methodist Church’s Christmas Eve Services, 5 p.m., 7 p.m and 11 p.m.
Oahe Presbyterian Church, 2115 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 605-224-2737. Christmas Eve Service at 5:30 p.m. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day
Trinity Episcopal Church’s Holy Eucharist at 408 N. Jefferson Ave. in Pierre at 10 a.m.
Traditional Holiday Dinner served on Christmas Day at the Pat Duffy Center in Fort Pierre again this year. Serving begins at 11 a.m., and ends at 2 p.m. For curbside pickup, call the Center after 10:45 a.m. on Christmas Day at 223-2701 — the phone will be staffed to take orders. To volunteer to help with the meal, contact DeLynn Hanson at 605-280-7929. There is no set charge for the meal, though free-will offerings are encouraged and appreciated to cover the cost of the meals.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Christmas Poetry, Story, and Carols Service, at 10 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. Contact: 605-224-5514 or church.office@pierreucc.org.
Monday, Dec. 27
Tear-down of trees and displays at Christmas at the Capitol.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Capitol City Al Anon meeting, every Monday at 6 p.m. in the Resurrection Lutheran church at the corner of E. Capitol Ave. and S. Taylor Ave. in Pierre. Contact: 605-280-9886.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
