Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Life Runners 5K Run/Walk, at Hilgers Gulch near the Capitol, to support new mothers in our community. Optional bike ride for kids. Run three loops around Hilgers Gulch with no traffic to contend with. Winners receive Life Runner Water bottles. Snacks and water available before and after the run. 8:30-10 a.m. Website: http://liferunners.org. Contact: Carl Morris, carlmorris321@gmail.com. Admission: box of Diapers per family or individual who registers (no cash donations on Capitol grounds). Diapers donated to Birth Right of Pierre.
Stirling Family Ranch Rodeo, at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Raising funds for Cancer Warriors. Website: https://www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com/. Contact: Julie Fieldsend 605-261-1720, juliefieldsend@icloud.com. Admission $10.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Free kites and ice cream as the Family Fun Saturday program, 10-11:30 a.m. Get a kite and activity sheet at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre, then go across the street to Hilger’s Gulch to learn how to fly the kite. Also get a coupon for an ice cream treat from Zesto. In case of bad weather, the kites and coupons will be at the Cultural Heritage Center. For more information, call 605-773-6011.
“Read With Pumpkin Pye” puppy at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 10-11 a.m. Once a month, the library hosts reading with Pumpkin Pye, a sweet little therapy dog that helps children build reading confidence. Young readers read to the dog — the dog is patient and non-judgmental. Elaine Pye is Pumpkin’s handler and volunteers her time to provide this service for the reading public. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Rally 4 Robert — Rods and Ride motorcycle and car dice run — at Beck Motor Company, North Garfield Avenue in Pierre. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit Pennies for Robert — a program of Countryside Support and Memory Center providing travel funds for cancer patients.
Starry Saturday at Oahe Downstream. Join the Discovery Center at the Oahe Downstream Amphitheater and Picnic Shelter No. 1 for an “out of this world” experience. Earn a Night Sky Explorer badge, watch a planetarium show and then explore the night sky. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Website: https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=65190. Contact: Bree Oatman 605-224-8295, breeoatman@sd-discovery.org . Free admission, park pass is required.
Sunday, Sept. 12
No activities listed.
Monday, Sept. 13
Sept. 13-17. Leadercast 2021 — Shift, sponsored by Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Online broadcast through the Pierre Area host site all week long; watch all the content in one day or watch all videos at your own pace, with capability to pause and rewind. Continuing education credits available upon attendance for general, human resource professional and nursing. Philip Chamber of Commerce members: $65, non-members: $80. Contact: 605-224-7361.
Blood drive sponsored by S.D. State Employees, at the Pierre Visitor’s Center, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Contact: coordinator Michelle DeyoAmende at 605-773-4479.
Reading Buddies, a Retired Senior Volunteer Program, has volunteers and students read together weekly for 30 minutes. Not held on school holidays or during inclement weather. Buchanan School — Mondays, 12:45-1:15 p.m. Kennedy School — Tuesdays, 1:45-2:15 p.m. Stanley County — Wednesdays, 12:30-1 p.m. To volunteer, contact Terri Royer, 605-224-3337, teri.royer@avera.org.
PAWS Animal Rescue’s drive-through Turkey Dinner fundraiser, at First United Methodist Church south door, 117 N. Central Ave. in Pierre. 5-7 p.m. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potato, gravy, corn, diner rolls, desserts, beverage. Contact: church — 605-224-5939. PAWS — 605-223-2287. Free will donation.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting, second Monday of each month, 6:14-8:45 p.m., Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E. Prospect Ave., Pierre. Contact: Pat Wheeldreyer 224-4773.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Gale Online Courses. Every month, Rawlins Municipal Library offers instructor-led courses on Accounting & Finance, Business, Computer Applications, Design & Composition, Healthcare & Medical, Language & Arts, Law & Legal, Personal Development, Technology, and Writing & Publishing. Courses start on the second Wednesday of each month. Each course is six weeks long. Free to library card holders.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Webinar on raptor migration. 3 p.m. Learn when and where to find migrating raptors this fall, and more about these birds’ distinctive features and amazing abilities. Speakers: Dr. Laurie J. Goodrich, Sarkis Acopian Director of Conservation Science, Hawk Mountain; John Sammler, Education Program Manager, Raptor Center, with live raptor; Joanna Eckles, Bird City Americas Coordinator, American Bird Conservancy; and EJ Williams, Southeast Region Vice President, American Bird Conservancy. Zoom link provided upon registration. Can RSVP to get the recording sent directly to you after the event. For more information or to register, email Cindy Elkins at info@abcbirds.org.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
