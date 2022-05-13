Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Fourth annual area-wide yard sale and flea market, at the Roadhouse Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd. north of Pierre, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. We provide the space, you bring your setup. Call to reserve a spot. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/478459333976221/. Contact: Ravae at 605-945-0794.
Rawlins Municipal Library hosts Pumpkin Pye for some tale-waggin’ reading fun, 10-11 a.m.
The loveable canine companion, Pumpkin Pye, will be on hand to listen to children read books to him. He is provided by Therapy Dogs International and handler Elaine Pye. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. For ages 0-100+. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Prairie Potters Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale, at the Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre, 9-11 a.m. Estimated 1,000 plants available. Local Master Gardeners hold demonstrations, discuss topics and answer questions. Contact: prairiepotters.36@gmail.com, SDSU Extension office at 605-773-8120 or https://extension.sdstate.edu. Entrance and demonstrations are free.
2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show, Ellsworth Air Force Base. Free.
Sunday, May 15
2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show, Ellsworth Air Force Base. Free.
The students of The Andrea Royer Studio will present their spring recital at 4 p.m. at the Grand Opera House in Pierre. The spring recital will feature pianists, guitarist, drummers, and the rock band The Big Miracles. The recital is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact andrearoyer@yahoo.com.
Monday, May 16
Rawlins Municipal Library’s “coffee connections” for super seniors every Monday 9:30-11 a.m. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, with free coffee in the South Dakota Room. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
The Pierre and Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Mondays of each month, at noon in the Perkins meeting room, 217 E. Hustan Ave. in Fort Pierre. Contact: president Kody Kyriss, text 605-280-4165, email pfpkiwanis@gmail.com.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
Stanley County Horticulture Class is having a Plant Sale from 4-6 p.m. at the Stanley County High School Ag. Building. Free Will Donation. Call Mr. Johnson @ 223-7741 ext. 210 for more information.
Tuesday, May 17
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Rawlins Library will host a knitting and crochet club. Coffee, water, and yarn are provided, but you’ll need to bring your own needles and hooks. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The program is open to the public, and no registration is required.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
