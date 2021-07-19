Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Pierre CASA fall season soccer registration open. For kids 5-12 years old. There is a registration fee based on age group, but scholarships are available. Will not turn anyone away who wants to play. Season starts August 16. Website: http://pierresoccer.com.
Tuesday, July 20
Capital Area Soccer Association fall season soccer registration open. For kids 5-12 years old. There is a registration fee based on age group, but scholarships are available. Will not turn anyone away who wants to play. Season starts August 16. Website: http://pierresoccer.com.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Stroke Support Group for survivors and caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month at 415 S. Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. call Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free — bring a sack lunch if you’d like.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Fire Hydrant Party by the Pierre Parks & Recreation Department and the Pierre Fire Department, at Brandt’s Pond Park. Fire hoses, oversized sprinklers, water balloons, super soakers, and popsicles to keep participants cool. 6-7:30 p.m. Free.
Racin’ on the River — Barrel Racing Series at the Stanley County Fairgrounds — 310 Casey Tibbs Street in Fort Pierre from 4-6 p.m. Website: https://fortpierretourism.com/fort-pierre-events/.
Wednesday, July 21
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
Mickelson Pond fishing and fly fishing from 6-8 p.m. Join us at Mickelson Fishing Pond to help us collect fish stocking data as a part of an urban fisheries research project. We will have both traditional fishing poles and fly fishing poles at the event for you to use. No experience is required. Organized by Game, Fish and Park — Kelly Fettig. Website: https://southdakota.storefront.kalkomey.com/em/events/61. Free, and all materials provided.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Praisin’ the Son. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. through July at Steamboat park at the end of Popular Drive. Coordinated by Lutheran Memorial Church. All are welcome. Outdoor worship with music provided by LMC contemporary Praise Team.
Faith Lutheran is hosting a one-day Vacation Bible School on July 21 from 7-9 p.m. It is a family scavenger hunt, beginning at Faith Lutheran — 714 N. Grand Ave. to receive your clue sheet. From there, your family will solve clues to drive to several locations around the city. At each location, each child will receive a treat as well as a Bible story for the family. Then, when you have solved as many clues as you like, return to Faith Lutheran for root beer floats.
“Christmas in July” free concert. The Capital City Band, directed by Larry Johnson, presents weekly concerts at the bandshell in Steamboat Park, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. New musicians are always welcome. Contact: ljohnson@pie.midco.net, www.CapitalCityBand.org.
Pierre Street Masters Car Club car showing at Isaac Walton parking lot in the evening. Street Masters meet every third Monday of the month, for 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. meeting, at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center. Website: https://www.pierrestreetmasters.com/.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.