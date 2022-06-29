Thursday, June 30
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts inside between 5-5:15 p.m. Meals served inside, no drive-up meals available. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists from 7-10 p.m. Website: facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Roadhouse Bike Nights, every Thursday, at the Roadhouse Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd. north of Pierre. Celebrate motorcyclism, with live music, motorcycles on display, food. People’s choice bike of the night prize. Website: facebook.com/events/653384819223058. Contact: Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Friday, July 1
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Missouri Shores will be hosting the Golf Tournament for House of Hope at Hillsview Golf Course from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sack Lunch at 11 a.m., shotgun at 1 p.m. $300 Team Registration, $5/mulligan, and $20/5 mulligans.For more information, contact Sarah Reinhart at 605-224-0256.
Rawlins Library is hosting Ocean of Possibilities! To get the brochure, please get the brochure at https://rawlinslibrary.org.
Rawlins Library is hosting Super Senior Coffee Connections Fridays from 9-10 a.m. Free to attend, no registration necessary.
Saturday, July 2
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Fourth of July Rodeo, Stanley County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m.
The In and Out band will be playing at the American Legion, 520 S. Pierre St., at 5 p.m.
Monday, July 4
Fourth of July
Regular events might change due to holiday.
Rawlins Municipal Library closed.
Fort Pierre’s 4 on the 4th Race begins at 8 a.m. CDT. The 4-mile walk-run begins at the corner of Deadwood and Main.
Fort Pierre’s Fourth of July Parade. Line-up begins at 8-9:30 a.m., with pre-registration required. The parade begins at 10 a.m. CDT.
Fourth of July Rodeo, Stanley County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m.
Capital City Band will be playing at 9 p.m. at Steamboat Park with the theme being “Happy Birthday America!” For more information, contact Larry Johnson at ljohnson@pie.midco.net.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month, from 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, July 5
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Fort Pierre City Council meeting at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Dr., at 6:30 p.m. Join in person or online through zoom.us/join or by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625 for phone or online options. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download City Council agendas and minutes. Adjusted from normal Monday time due to holiday schedule.
Stanley County Commission meets the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise posted, in the courthouse, 8 E. 2nd Ave. in Fort Pierre, at 5 p.m. The five commissioners are Craig Heller, Mike Kenzy, Dana Iversen, Sonny Harrowa and Dennis Booth. Contact: 605-223-7780.
Rawlins Library Knitting and Crochet Club will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 605-773-7421. Free.
Rawlins is hosting Rescue Readers from 5:30-6:30 for the first grade up. Seats are limited, register at ralinslibrary.org.
