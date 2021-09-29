Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Blood drive sponsored by the Pierre Community, at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, corner of Capital and Taylor, in Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Contact: coordinator Shirley Becker at 224-2752.
Rawlins Municipal Library, East Church Street in Pierre, offers a variety of after-school programs for kids of all ages. No registration required. Sept. 30 — Lego Day. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Website: http://www.rawlinslibrary.org. Snacks provided. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
T.F. Riggs High School Homecoming Parade, theme “Roadtrip” at 7 p.m. Website: https://easternsouthdakotaconference.org/public/genie/165/school/6/date/2021-08-30/view/month/.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Author Talk. Gary Heintz of Pierre shares in-person at the Cultural Heritage Center his memories of the “good old days’ through a weekly column in the Capital Journal during the mid-2010s. Those columns are in one book, “Prairie Memories.” Heintz will also read several columns. 7-8:30 p.m. at 900 Governors Dr. in Pierre and via Zoom. Website: http://www.sdhsf.org. Contact: Dorinda Daniel at dorinda.daniel@state.sd.us. Register at sdhsf.org to attend personally or virtually. Free.
Friday, Oct. 1
Blood drive sponsored by the Pierre Community, at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, corner of Capital and Taylor, in Pierre, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: coordinator Shirley Becker at 224-2752.
Ticket sales start for Nov. 6’s 32nd annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner, at the Casey Tibbs S.D. Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets required. The six rodeo honorees are Past Rodeo Great — Dennis Hintz, Rodeo Cowgirl Great — Jana Griesmann, Rodeo Cowboy Great — Dugan Lebeau, Rodeo Promoter — Donna Keffler, Ranch Cowboy Family — the Jess and Edie Knight Family, Rodeo Animal Athlete — Oakie with Cash (Louie) owned by Lisa Lockhart. Website: www.caseytibbs.com. Contact: Kalyn Eulberg at 605-494-1094 or 605-222-3499.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Country Fair — annual fall bazaar at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food includes caramel rolls and coffee, homemade soup and pulled pork sandwiches, and homemade pies. Booths include baked goods, candy, gift baskets, homegrown produce, homemade jellies and sauces, and more. To volunteer to help (a fun way to meet new friends) call 224-2216.
The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting its annual Fire Prevention gathering for the public from noon to 3 p.m. at the Northridge Plaza, 1615 N. Harrison Ave. Various activities and events for public participation. Assistant Chief Byron Caauwe is in charge of the Fire Prevention activities.
OctoberFest at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 813 Mellette Ave. in Pierre. 2-5 p.m. Games, door prizes, hayrides, brats and hotdogs. Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. outdoor service; bring a chair. Website: http://redeemerpierre.net. Contact: 605-224-5201, redeemerpierre@gmail.com. Free, with free-will donation for food.
Family Fun take-to-make “Beady Pheasant” at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive in Pierre. 10-11:30 a.m. Chenille strips (pipe cleaners) and beads are transformed into the South Dakota state bird, complete with a green head, red eye patch, white collar, and colorful tail “feathers.” Visitors pick up a bag of the materials and instructions in it, and take the project home to complete. Video instructions are posted on the Museum’s website https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx. Website: http://www.history.sd.gov. Contact: Ronette Rumpca, curator of interpretation, 605-773-6011.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s “Itty Bitty Einsteins: Looking at Leaves” for 3-5 years olds with parent or grandparent. At 805 W Sioux Ave. in Pierre. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Spend time in the Center’s garden learning about the plants and how to prepare simple vegetable salads; have some Three Sisters Soup. Enjoy hands-on science with your child(ren), meet other preschool parents, get to know the Discovery Center. Members only; register in advance; free.
Oct. 2-3. Fort Pierre Horse Races, at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. 1-9 p.m. both days. Sponsored by the Verendrye Benevolent Association. 16 races with over $100,000 in purses and incentives, pari-mutuel wagering, gift-card drawings between races. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/. Contact: Shane Kramme, 605-280-0213, shanekramme@icloud.com. $5 admission at the door, 16 and under free.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
