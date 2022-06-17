Saturday, June 18

Oahe Days at Steamboat Park.

South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo final day, Stanley County Fairgrounds, beginning at 8:30 a.m. CST., special rodeo at 9 a.m., awards ceremony at 1 p.m., final rodeo performance at 4 p.m.

5th Annual Run with the Govs. Check-in and on-site registration: 7:15 — 8:15 a.m. Race start: 8:30 a.m., make your way to the start line by 8:20 a.m. State Capitol Steps Race route: https://www.mapmyrun.com/routes/view/2442661360. https://runsignup.com/Race/SD/Pierre/RunwiththeGovsSD. $25 race fee

Missouri Avenue Events Center during Oahe Days, free Iced Coffee Tasting. Sample four flavors of Iced Coffee, 10-11 a.m. CDT.

6th Annual Pancake Feed will be held Ft. Pierre Fire Hall, Deadwood St., from 7-11 a.m., free will donation.

The Capital City Farmers Market in Pierre will not be open Saturday, June 18, 2022, because of hot weather. It will be open again June 25.

Old Settlers’ Car Show on Commercial Avenue SE, Highmore will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nine categories to enter and win. First and second place are chosen for each category. Trophies are awarded for both places. Our judges choose a best of show. The crowd selects a people’s choice! Lots of opportunities to win! No entry fee! Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. or you can pre-register using the link below. Join the Highmore Volunteer Fire Department for the annual Rib Cook-Off after the show.

Sunday, June 19

Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

Father’s Day Free Fishing Day, no state fishing license required. State regulations and limits apply.

Monday, June 20

A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.

Rawlins Municipal Library’s “coffee connections” for super seniors every Monday 9:30-11 a.m. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, with free coffee in the South Dakota Room. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.

The Pierre and Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Mondays of each month, at noon in the Perkins meeting room, 217 E. Hustan Ave. in Fort Pierre. Contact: president Kody Kyriss, text 605-280-4165, email pfpkiwanis@gmail.com.

Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.

Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.

