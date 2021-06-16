Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday, June 17
Through June 20. S.D. High School Rodeo Finals, in Fort Pierre at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Over 300 of state’s top high school rodeo athletes compete for championship saddles, buckles, prizes, and a spot on the S.D. national team at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska, in July. Announcers Sugar Ray Quinn and Terri Kissack. 5 rodeo performances and 3 cutting and reined cow horse performances. Food and product vendors. Contact: S.D. High School Rodeo Assoc. Admission $15.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee / visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon — 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday through August 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park Street, 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
Tales on the River presented by Short Grass Arts Council. Every Thursday. June 17 with Joni Willoughby demonstrating how anyone can be an artist with spray-paint art. 7 p.m. at Fort Pierre Moose Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood Street. Free.
Every Thursday, summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878
Friday, June 18
June 18-20. Oahe Days Music & Arts Festival at Steamboat Park. Website: http://www.oahedays.com. Free. Saturday Night Headliner: Parmalee, one of Country music’s most successful new acts with #1 hit “Carolina”. Saturday night openers: Shawn Hess and the Country Skillet, and The Foxgloves. Contact: Nicole Gordon, 605-945-3782, 800-253-0362, www.bankwest-sd.bank
Friday and Saturday — Buckin’ on the River — bull and ranch bronc riding. Includes mutton bustin (Saturday only), two nights of Bull Poker, merchandise vendors, beer garden, food vendors. Website: https://www.facebook.com/BuckinontheRiver
S.D. Civil Air Patrol Wing Color Guard competition, at Community Bible Church, 1516 North Harrison Avenue, Pierre. June 18, 7 p.m. and June 19, 4 p.m. In the 1980s, a Pierre cadet competition team advanced to the regional competition and then to nationals for several years in a row. Cadets will be competing in nine categories. Contact: Capt. Richard Rezac, CAP S.D. Wing Chief of Staff, 605-871-9095. Free.
Saturday, June 19
YMCA 5K and Kid’s Mile run. 8-9 a.m at LaFromboise Island. Website https://ops2.operations.daxko.com/Online/2243/ProgramsV2/Search.mvc?category_ids=TAG23584. Contact: Aaron Fabel at 224-1683. $20 for 5K $10 for Mile.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St., 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com
Night with American West artist Charles Russell (1864-1926) at Cultural Heritage Center, at 7 p.m. Emily Crawford Wilson will speak via Zoom. To attend virtually or at the Cultural Heritage Center, register at www.sdhsf.org. Living the life of a cowboy in Montana, Russell created more than 4,000 paintings, sketches, drawings and sculptures. Wilson is the former senior curator of art at the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, Mont. Contact: Dorinda Daniel, 605-773-6006. Free.
