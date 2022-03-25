Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Post 8 Baseball pancake feed, at the American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. in Pierre, 7-11 a.m. Come enjoy breakfast with Post 8 Baseball. Pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice. Website: post8baseball.com. Free will donation.
Civil Air Patrol — South Dakota Wing’s annual Cadet Color Guard Competition, held at the Community Bible Church in Pierre. Competition includes impromptu speaking, uniform inspection, a team leadership problem, four-portion color guard, and indoor and outdoor flag presentation — weather permitting. Rounding out the competition are physical training and a proctored written examination at the home unit. Squadrons from around the state are judged and shown how to improve. The top squadrons advance to regional competition. Those top squadrons advance to national competition. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Spring Fling Vendor Event at the Northridge Plaza, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Website: facebook.com/PierreShopping. For more information, or to book a booth space, call 605-280-8336.
Make & Take Fairy garden class, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre, 3-5 p.m. Open to adults and attended kids. Pre-registration required, call 605-224-8832. Website: eastpierregarden.com. Contact: 605-224-8832. Fee of $35 includes two plants, one fairy, soil, bowl, and rocks. Extra for other materials such as more plants and decorations.
Central South Dakota Figure Skating Club presents “Kaleido-Skate” at the EXPO Center, 320 Casey Tibbs St. in Fort Pierre, 7 p.m. The CSDFSC currently has 38 skaters. At least 30 are scheduled to figure skate in solo and group numbers. Each skating routine will be done to a different color-themed song, and costumes and lighting will match appropriately. Contact: 605-773-3345, csdscnews@gmail.com. Free-will offerings plus non-perishable food donations for Pierre Area Referral Service.
Sunday, March 27
Donate books through March 27. The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre has taken over AAUW’s annual book sale, to be held at the Northridge Plaza on April 8-10. Donations of used books, CDs and DVDs are being accepted. Not accepting encyclopedias, magazines, textbooks, cassettes or VHS tapes. Drop off bins are at the Oahe Family YMCA, both Pierre and Fort Pierre DakotaMarts, BankWest main branch in Pierre, and the Discovery Center. To arrange pickup of larger book donations, email Zontapfp@hotmail.com, visit zontadistrict12.org/pierre-fort-pierre, phone Allison Jares at 605-280-9160, Laurie Gustafson at 605-280-4876 or Kelli Buscher at 605-280-1511.
Winter Fun Shoot. Join Willow Creek Wildlife, Inc. at 20628 Willow Creek Road for a winter fun shoot, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more info, call Steve at 605-222-3154 or Bob at 605-222-0309.
Monday, March 28
Voter registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the April 12, Fort Pierre city election. Register to vote at the county auditor’s office, driver’s license station, city finance office, public assistance agencies providing food stamps such as TANF or WIC, Department of Human Services offices which provide assistance to the disabled, or military recruitment offices. Website: sdsos.gov/elections-voting/voting/register-to-vote/default.aspx.
Dakota Wesleyan University open house on its Learn & Earn program, for prospective students and families, at the Capital City Campus, 925 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 5-6:30 p.m. Register at dwu.edu/pierre_events. Learn & Earn is a 16-month associate degree which includes enrollees doing a year-long, part-time, paid internship while completing their professional certificates. Applications are now being accepted for Fall 2022. For more information about the program or to apply, visit dwu.edu/learnandearn.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
