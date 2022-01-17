Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Rawlins Municipal Library’s after-school program’s installment “National World Day of the Snowman,” 3:45-4:45 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Friends of the Library “Read What I Want” Book Club, 6:30 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Wednesdays and Thursdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org, 605-773-7421.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets online Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. Register on website namisouthdakota.org to get meeting information and online invite. Contact: Erin Pazour.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s ’Bonding Over Books’ Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m. This time’s theme is a “Snow Much Fun” Night. Meet new adults in the Pierre community during activities and discussions of your latest reads, all in a casual venue. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Cultural Heritage Center discussion on 1950s rural America. In a book talk for the History and Heritage Book Club, the Pfeiffer sisters will share from their recent book “While the Windmill Watched: A Slice of Rural American in the 1950s.” It starts at 7 p.m., at the center and via Zoom. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Memory Connection — dementia caregivers support group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. Free.
Friday, Jan. 21
Registration due for Rawlins Municipal Library’s cookie decorating session with Desiree Quinn on Feb. 10. This program is for all ages, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Quinn will demonstrate fun and creative ways to decorate a fancy cookie. So there are enough cookies, register by calling 605-773-7421. Free.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s SCAN DAY, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Bring your personal history – photos, letters, diaries, family histories, service records, and any other historic or sentimental documents. South Dakota State Library staff will scan the documents and create a digital copy for preservation. USB flash drives are provided. Register for a 30-minute time slot by calling 605-773-7421. Free.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s “Discovery On Tap.” Join a fun and engaging discussion about the physics of light, exploring the universe and the James Webb Space Telescope. Special guest: Judy Vondruska from South Dakota State University Physics Department. At the St. Charles Bar and Lounge event room, 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 5:30-7 p.m. Contact: Bree Oatman, 605-224-8295. Free will donation.
