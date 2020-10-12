Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Greeter signup for the 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree Display on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Informational meeting at 9 a.m.; sign-up shortly after. Shifts vary from two to four hours. Display begins 8 a.m. Nov. 25, and ends 10 p.m. Dec. 26. Greeters give general information about the display and have guests sign the guest book. Contact Rick Augusztin, Bureau of Administration, at 605-773-3688 or rick.augusztin@state.sd.us.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Free class “Common Sense Parenting.” Enhances parenting skills for parents or caregivers of children 3 years and up. The class is held on six Tuesdays: October 13, 20, 27, November 3, 10. Pre-register 224-3189 or www.growinguptogether.org. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oahe Child Development Center 2307 E Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Contact Dawn Tassler 605-224-3189 gut1@dakota2k.net.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Support Groups: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Call 224-0256 for details or to request a location.
Free “Creatures of the Night Hide & Seek” at LaFramboise & Farm Islands. All of October; deadline for entries is Nov 1. Keep track of the code words found on each animal sign and email them with your selfie to parkinfo@state.sd.us. One email randomly selected as the winner at each location. Prize is a gift set — constellation throw blanket, combination lantern/flashlight, and “I love the night life” large zippered tote bag.
T.F. Riggs High School Fall Choral Concert “I Sing Because I’m Happy” at 7 p.m. in the Riggs Theater. Features the Treble Choir, Chamber Choir, and Concert Choir. Music will include American Folk songs, African American Spirituals, and contemporary choral music. $5 for adults, $3 for students, activity tickets honored.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.
English As A Second Language (ESL). The Right Turn. For more information: 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Free National Disability Employment Awareness Month leadership and organizational culture consultants Think 3D leads you through interactive presentation on the inclusive and intentional workplace culture. Discuss obstacles and strategies to overcome them. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. via Zoom at https://state-sd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwkdumtrzItHNW0iJPDAP1mX5XmAdC-jks6, contact Laura Stoltenburg 605-626-2398 laura.stoltenburg@state.sd.us
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
River City Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. CDT, meeting via teams, free, contact Brian
Underdahl at 605-220-1003. A fun and encouraging club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 15
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Zoom Basic Spanish — (Ages 13 and up). Zoom Classes. For more information: 773-2160.info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. Cost of class — $150.00 — includes hand out and/or books.
CPR training. The Right Turn. For more information: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $30 per person
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Breast Cancer Survivors, 415 S. Crow St., from noon to 1 p.m. Contact 945-0827
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center’s candlelight vigil, starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Capitol Lake observation deck. Event speakers include Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz, Missouri Shores board president Richard “Rip” Ray, and individual survivors telling their stories of abuse.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Free “Be Fit... Recharge your Energy” about learning environments by getting some fresh ideas. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online with The Right Turn. Register 605-773-4755 kbly@midconetwork.com
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
