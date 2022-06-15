Thursday, June 16
South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo, Pink Rodeo performance at 9 a.m. CST, Military & First Responder Appreciation Rodeo performance at 5 p.m. Trap shooting contest at Willow Creek Wildlife, Inc. at 1 p.m.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts inside between 5-5:15 p.m. Meals served inside, no drive-up meals available. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists from 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Memory Connection — dementia caregivers support group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. Free.
Roadhouse Bike Nights, every Thursday, at the Roadhouse Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd. north of Pierre. Celebrate motorcyclism, with live music, motorcycles on display, food. People’s choice bike of the night prize. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/653384819223058. Contact: Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Friday, June 17
Oahe Days at Steamboat Park.
South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo, MGM Coalition Memorial Rodeo performance at 9 a.m. CST, corn hole tourney at 1 p.m., crowning the queen at 4:30 p.m., and Native American Recognition Rodeo performance at 5 p.m. Rifle shooting contest at Willow Creek Wildlife, Inc. at 1 p.m.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Trail of Governors dedication of the final three statues of former South Dakota governors, in the Capitol rotunda.
Happy Hour Science for Adults, sponsored by the South Dakota Discovery Center’s Discovery on Tap program. Join us every 3rd Friday at the St. Charles Lounge for lively discussions around Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math with hands-on activities. Meet us in the event room 5:30-7 p.m. Website: info@sd-discovery.org. Contact: Bree Oatman at 605-224-8295, breeoatman@sd-discovery.org.
Friday mornings are a great time to catch up with old friends or make new ones over a cup of coffee. Rawlins Library is helping people do just that with its Super Seniors Coffee Connections from 9-10 a.m. Coffee is provided. No registration is necessary.
Saturday, June 18
Oahe Days at Steamboat Park.
South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo final day, Stanley County Fairgrounds, beginning at 8:30 a.m. CST., special rodeo at 9 a.m., awards ceremony at 1 p.m., final rodeo performance at 4 p.m.
5th Annual Run with the Govs. Check-in and on-site registration: 7:15 — 8:15 a.m. Race start: 8:30 a.m., make your way to the start line by 8:20 a.m. State Capitol Steps Race route: https://www.mapmyrun.com/routes/view/2442661360. https://runsignup.com/Race/SD/Pierre/RunwiththeGovsSD. $25 race fee.
Missouri Avenue Events Center during Oahe Days, free Iced Coffee Tasting. Sample four flavors of Iced Coffee, 10-11 a.m. CDT.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.