Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Blood drive sponsored by the Department of Criminal Investigation, at the Mickelson Criminal Justice Building in Pierre. 2:30-6:30 p.m. Contact: visit https://www.vitalant.org/ or call coordinator Taylor Hyde at 605-773-6312.
Recovery Celebration, evening of fun and prizes at Fischers Lilly Park in Fort Pierre, sponsored by Capital Area Counseling Service, 6-7:30 p.m. Event includes a COLOR walk and a meal followed by speakers. Contact: CACS 224-5811. Free, open to all, kid friendly.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Blood drive sponsored by the Pierre Community, at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, corner of Capital and Taylor, in Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Contact: coordinator Shirley Becker at 224-2752.
Rawlins Municipal Library, E. Church St. in Pierre, offers a variety of after-school programs for kids of all ages. No registration is required. Sept. 30 — Lego Day. 3:30-4:30 p.m. on select dates. Website: http://www.rawlinslibrary.org. Snacks provided. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
T.F. Riggs High School Homecoming Parade. 7 p.m. Website: https://easternsouthdakotaconference.org/public/genie/165/school/6/date/2021-08-30/view/month/
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Author Talk. Gary Heintz of Pierre shares in-person at the Cultural Heritage Center his memories of the “good old days’ through a weekly column in the Capital Journal during the mid-2010s. Those columns are in one book, “Prairie Memories.” Heintz will also read several columns. 7-8:30 p.m. at 900 Governors Dr. in Pierre and via Zoom. Website: http://www.sdhsf.org. Contact: Dorinda Daniel at dorinda.daniel@state.sd.us. Register at sdhsf.org to attend personally or virtually. Free.
Friday, Oct. 1
Blood drive sponsored by the Pierre Community, at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, corner of Capital and Taylor, in Pierre, 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. Contact: coordinator Shirley Becker at 224-2752..
Ticket sales start for Nov. 6’s 32nd annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner, at the Casey Tibbs S.D. Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets required. The six rodeo honorees are Past Rodeo Great — Dennis Hintz, Rodeo Cowgirl Great — Jana Griesmann, Rodeo Cowboy Great — Dugan Lebeau, Rodeo Promoter — Donna Keffler, Ranch Cowboy Family — the Jess and Edie Knight Family, Rodeo Animal Athlete — Oakie with Cash (Louie) owned by Lisa Lockhart. Website: www.caseytibbs.com. Contact: Kalyn Eulberg at 605-494-1094 or 605-222-3499.
